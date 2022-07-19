The Hudson City Council addressed plans for the old fire station, 222 Walnut St., voting on Monday, July 18, to move forward with demolition and an extension of the Williams parking lot with an estimated completion date this November.
“Hudson has had a huge parking issue,” Alderperson Randy Morrissette told the Star Observer. “This has been talked about for well over 10 years.”
Plans were drawn up and include the removal of the retaining wall holding up the existing building while leaving the east wall intact, which holds up Third Street.
“This would be the best place for any additional parking and/or structure without compromising anyone's view of the river way,” Morrissette said.
Mayor Rich O’Connor provided a brief summary of the history of the lot, since the fire station was moved off the downtown location.
For around five years, council has been working to come up with a solution for this space, including, at one point, working with a potential developer that ultimately fell through due to the pandemic.
During the meeting, Alderperson Joyce Hall made a motion to host a public hearing on the issue, having heard concerns from residents about the potential plans.
“It is our job to listen to what people have to say,” Hall said.
With Hall and Bruch in favor of hosting a public hearing, the motion did not pass as the remainder of the council voted against it.
In lieu of this failed vote, Bruch asked the mayor that an ongoing conversation around how council and the city communicate with residents be considered, so residents feel they are part of the process from the beginning.
The council has previously voted twice in favor of the demolition project moving forward, ultimately voting 5-1, with Hall in dissent, in favor of accepting a bid on Tuesday to pursue construction.
“Every time there is a civic awakening among some of the members of our community, we can’t go back and revisit these issues all the time,” O’Connor said.
Currently, the old fire station building is not “turn key,” City Engineer Dean Chamberlain said.
It faces issues like asbestos and structural constraints that make the building a challenge to develop, as-is, Community Development Director Mike Johnson said. Additionally, placing a new development there will likely exacerbate a parking issue, not mitigate it.
In July, the city is hoping to receive some critical parking data that will outline the direness of the downtown parking issue, something the council has heard about from constituents for years. The data will include things like number of parkers, duration of parking, etc.
The parking lot expansion plans to include 40 general purpose stalls, four ADA stalls and two smaller spaces for motorcycle or bicycle parking.
“Downtown parking is always an issue so the adding of spaces does help in that area,” City Administrator Aaron Reeves told the Star Observer. “In addition, the conversion to a lot does not preclude building on the site in the future if that is something the council wishes to pursue.”
Council acknowledged that the construction of a parking lot on this property provides three to five years of parking, but that something could always take its place, should the circumstances change.
“Doing this now does not commit us to not doing a development project in the future,” Johnson said.
