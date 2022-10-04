The Hudson Common Council was faced with many impending losses at its Monday, Oct. 3, regular meeting.
After hearing last month that District 2 Alderperson Bill Alms would be stepping down after the Oct. 3 meeting to move across the country with his family, City Administrator Aaron Reeves announced at this week’s finance committee meeting that he too would be stepping away from his position.
“This was… a very difficult decision,” Reeves said during the finance meeting that directly preceded the regular council meeting. “For a number of reasons it made sense.”
However, on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Reeves told the Star-Observer he would in fact continue on with the city of Hudson.
"After announcing my resignation there was a great amount of support from council and staff that made me think hard about my decision. Hudson is an amazing community with top notch staff and a strong council that I want to be a part of moving forward."
Alms' last meeting
Later in the evening at the regular council meeting, Alms addressed his fellow council members. “It’s been an honor and a pleasure serving with you,” he said.
Alms listed off some of the biggest accomplishments during his time, including a new fire department, new developments, new EMS services and more. “None of these initiatives could have been done without a top notch staff,” he said.
Alms left the council with one word he believes will elevate the city and the community just that much more: Partnership.
His fellow council members and Mayor Rich O’Connor left him with thanks and admiration for the way he served his community the past seven years.
Shared transit service
For the past year, the city has been working in conjunction with the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission to study the feasibility of a Shared Ride Transit Service.
Though planners thought they knew what was coming, the schedule for funding applications is different than expected.
A study was approved, and it was anticipated that local transit services could be started the same year the study was completed and funding applied for. That timeline has since changed. It's “very different from what that original timeline was,” Reeves said.
“State and federal funding processes have changed and now the state requires application for a new service to occur in January for a service to begin the following January,” Reeves wrote. “A service funded mostly by state and federal funds will not be able to begin until January of 2024.”
Temporary options have been investigated in order to begin services immediately, including looking at partnering with neighboring communities, area nonprofits and private companies.
“We have not found a viable option yet but continue to work very hard to identify one,” Reeves said.
Some of the details of the anticipated services include discounted rates for populations like the elderly and K-12 students, as well as different rates for rides within Hudson versus rides that go outside of Hudson.
“The number of vehicles you have would be a limiting factor as to how many rides you can have,” Edwin Rothrock, a representative from the Regional Planning Commission, said over Zoom during the council meeting.
With supply chain issues, vehicle costs are currently up in the air, as is the short term solution to funding a service.
An additional option for the city to consider as a temporary option is to fully fund the services for the first year, which would cost about $265,000.
Staff and planners have not identified any other city in the state that has started a shared ride transportation service in the last 10 years, which means it is challenging to identify sources of guidance.
“There are a lot of questions still about the process,” Reeves said.
This inquiry into possibilities for the city to create a shared service comes after the city worked with the regional planning commission to complete an elderly and disabled transit feasibility study in March 2020. The new study’s goal was geared toward all in the population and is required to apply for funding.
The council approved a motion to move forward with notifying the state of the city’s intention to start a shared ride transit service as soon as possible and to authorize staff to also to continue to look for interim options until all state and federal funds can be secured.
“We still feel it’s important to keep moving forward,” Reeves said.
Diversity Committee
The Hudson Common Council voted to suspend the Diversity Committee at its Monday, Aug. 15, meeting, as alderpersons expressed challenges finding willing residents to participate.
Alderperson Sarah Bruch has been a guiding force in continuing the conversation of diversity, equity and inclusion in the city and asked that a public hearing be held about the future of the committee.
Bruch hopes to allow the community to share their disappointments in the suspension, perspectives she has heard through emails and phone calls from constituents.
Alderperson Randy Morrissette II requested that to make a public hearing constructive, solutions are brought to the table.
Many of the council members discussed having something tangible for a conversation at a public hearing.
Alderperson Joy Knudson wonders how a city committee will be able to address potential underlying issues throughout the community.
“I don’t dispute that there are issues,” she said, but voiced her question about whether the city is the avenue to having an effect on such matters.
“Perhaps folks won’t show up, and it won’t be an issue,” Bruch said. She heard from a resident that a public hearing might be a good place to start, and she agreed.
As the future of the committee and the city’s role in diversity, equity and inclusion seems to be at a standstill, a public hearing may offer perspectives that haven’t yet been heard or absorbed.
A public hearing was approved and a date is yet to be determined.
Government Center
Council approved the phase two expansion plans for the St. Croix County Government Center.
The building expansion request includes updates primarily on the south side of the existing building, 1101 Carmichael Road, with a smaller addition on the north. The building is planned to be two stories on the east, south and west facades.
The final plan includes an updated parking plan, landscaping, photometrics and exterior materials have been revised to include more architectural cast stone instead of face brick.
A connecting road to Vine Street from the south side of the site was originally planned but has been removed from the plan.
Quick hits
A request was submitted for the City of Hudson to vacate or discontinue 8,544 square feet of right-of-way near 1217 and 1208 Eleventh Street, so a public hearing was held on this matter at the Monday, Oct. 3 meeting. The request was submitted by the owners of properties to the east and west of the requested area of discontinuance. Right-of-way, in legal terms, is land reserved for public use. This may include public streets, sidewalks, alleys, public and private utilities, etc. The petitioned area serves to provide access to the owner’s properties, who are seeking the city’s vacation of the property so they can properly grade and repair the area. Plan Commission reviewed the petition in early September and unanimously approved the discontinuance. Monday’s public hearing closed without comment.
Council approved the Zoning Code Proposal Review Committee’s recommendation to bring on Cedar Corp for the city’s zoning code update project. $98,656.00 will be paid out of the city's 2023 notes. Upon this approval, the council voted to disband the ad hoc zoning code proposal review committee, as it had served out its intended purpose of reviewing and choosing a consulting firm for the project.
Sean Lentz, Senior Municipal Advisor at Ehlers Public Finance Advisors presented Common Council with an outlook on the city’s bond plan for the previously determined St. Croix Meadows development agreement. Council approved an initial resolution for the issuance of a bond that will not exceed about $3.9 million. In this case, the initial approval allows for a 30 day petition period during which electors can submit a petition to the city clerk requiring a referendum. Part of the bond monies have already been established in the St. Croix Meadows development agreement, which includes plans for Lift Bridge Brewery and a ballpark. Additional monies are anticipated but will require an approved amendment to the agreement.
This story was updated on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, to include that the city administrator's rescinded his resignation.
