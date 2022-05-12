Hudson fared considerably well during last night’s storm. Unfortunately, the same could not be said about other western Wisconsin communities earlier this week.
Just a few days ago, on Monday, May 10, areas around Rusk and St. Croix Falls experienced significant damage after two tornadoes touched down.
“The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down just north of St. Croix Falls and an EF1 tornado touched down in Rusk, Wisconsin,” Kare 11 reported on May 10.
Heavy rain, severe thunderstorms, strong winds and tornados cascaded across the Midwest last night, May 11, reaching the Twin Cities and across the border into Hudson, River Falls and the surrounding areas.
Between about 9-11 p.m., Hudson was hit the hardest.
According to the Hudson Police Department, a number of calls came into dispatch from the interstate. A couple of accidents occurred as a result of hydroplaning, where the road was lined with standing water due to heavy rainfall.
There have been only a few reports of storm damage. Two trees were reported down. One tree was on Sixth Street at Oak Street. Another was down on the Third Street hill.
“Luck was on our side this time around,” Public Works and Parks Director Mike Mroz said.
Power outages were another result of the storms. The first outage that was reported to St. Croix County Electric Cooperative was around 9 p.m. and the last at about midnight.
"About half of our linemen worked throughout the night and got the last members back on-line about 6 a.m." President and CEO of St. Croix Electric Cooperative Brian Zelenak said.
Tree branches, uprooted trees and lightening strikes caused 1,025 St. Croix County Cooperative members to lose power.
Just one of the 11 outages accounted for 790 those members to be without power, Zelenak said.
Though last night’s storm has passed, the area is not clear yet. The forecast heading into this evening reports isolated thunderstorms beginning around 11 p.m.
"Looking at the weather forecast for the next few days, the concern becomes the saturated ground and potential winds," Zelenak said. "This is when you tend to see larger, healthy trees from outside the right-of-way we trim become uprooted in heavy winds."
The National Weather Service reports a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2-3 p.m. this afternoon with probable showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m.
“Some of the storms could be severe,” the National Weather Service reports.
