The City of Hudson began construction on Carmichael Road to accommodate the new Hudson Physicians building and future development. However, the site has been subject to multiple disobedient drivers. A civilian vehicle has already been towed out of the site, having gotten stuck in the sand after ignoring construction signage.

The county sheriff’s department and the city have spoken out about the issue.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department took a sarcastic approach on Facebook to address the matter, saying:

If you weren't already aware, the section of Carmichael Road in front of Culver's and the Holiday Inn Express is closed due to road construction. If you didn't know, Road Closed actually means the road is CLOSED. It doesn't mean drive around the barricades, it doesn't mean get out of your car and move the barricades, it also doesn't mean drive on the sidewalk.

We'll be sponsoring a contest to help educate those who don't understand the meaning of Road Closed. Winners will be issued a ticket. This ticket is good for the admittance of 1 person and allows the ticket holder to have a meet and greet with one of our wonderful judges. Additional fees will be applied.

The police department commented that there have been traffic stops performed by both the Hudson Police and the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department related to the construction.

A number of verbal warnings have been issued and the sheriff's office has increased enforcement in the area over the last week.

Ticket costs can range depending on if a construction worker is present in the area or not. A violation can result in a $175 to $214 fine.

The sheriff's office post followed a concerned post from City Engineer Dean Chamberlain in a Hudson community page.

“We are having serious problems with people driving poorly in and around the Carmichael Road/Hillcrest Drive closure area,” he wrote.

There have been a variety of ways in which drivers have not been following detours and construction signage.

Cutting through the Culver's and Walgreens and Holiday Inn and Peace of Mind Daycare parking lots at high speeds as an alternate route to avoid the detour route.

Driving on the pedestrian and bicyclist trails on Carmichael Road and Hillcrest Drive.

Moving barricades and driving into the active construction site.

Running over and taking down signs.

Not paying attention to the all-way stop signs at 17th Street and Coulee Road and running the stop signs.

“We have been making some changes to minimize the ‘legitimate’ confusion and making sure that people can get to where they want to go as easily as possible,” Chamberlain said. “But we do still have a significant amount of people not driving carefully and trying to cut through the site.”

For the progress of ongoing construction and safety of workers, pedestrians, drivers and residents, the city asks that drivers please follow signage while the project wraps up. It is on track to be completed by June 2.

“Please obey the posted speed limit as many living in the Stonepine development area, Grandview Drive and 17th Street, are not used to as much traffic going through their neighborhood, and there are many children in these residential neighborhoods,” Chamberlain said.

Carmichael Road business access Access to Culver’s and Walgreens is open using the entrance from Carmichael Road next to Walgreens. Access to Holiday Inn, Smiles in Motion Dentistry and Peace of Mind Daycare is open following the signage off of Coulee Road, via Hillcrest Drive and Annabelle Way. Access to Cambridge Senior Living is open via Coulee Road to Hillcrest Drive to Annabelle Way as well.

The goal of the construction is to service the new Hudson Physicians building as well as other future developments on the east side of Carmichael Road, with new water main, sanitary sewer and storm sewer connections that needed to be extended, Chamberlain said.

“Construction of those utilities, particularly the sanitary sewer, require a ten plus foot deep hole and thus is not compatible with keeping the road open during construction," Chamberlain said.

Additionally, a new northbound and southbound right turn lane, repavement of the approaches to the intersection on Carmichael Road and extending the merge area north of the intersection will be a result of the construction.

A stoplight at the intersection will be installed in late summer or early fall.

Chamberlain also noted that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be performing a maintenance project on the Carmichael Road Bridge over I-94, separate from the city’s project, on May 2. The WisDOT project will reduce Carmichael Road to two lanes in each direction and motorists should expect significant delays, particularly in peak hours.

Additional information on that project can be found at wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/carmichaelroad/default.aspx.