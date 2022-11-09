The following election results are unofficial and subject to change. The results have been reported by the county and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Candidates are listed by their total vote count.

County ballot breakdown St. Croix County Tiffany won 59.7% of the votes, receiving 26,214 votes. Ausman received 17,662. Zimmerman won 58.5% of the votes, receiving 16,967 votes. Yacoub received 12,012. Pierce County Van Orden won 56.6% of the votes, receiving 10,226 votes. Pfaff received 7,756. Estenson is currently leading with 57.1% of the vote, receiving 9,324 votes. Smith has 7,386 Petryk won 57.5% of the votes, receiving 9,592 votes. Page received 7,081.

St. Croix County ballots

Republican incumbent Tom Tiffany won the 7th Congressional District race by defeating Democrat Richard Ausman. Tiffany received 209,269 votes and Ausman received 128,879.

Republican incumbent Shannon Zimmerman won the Assembly 30th District race by defeating Democrat Sarah Yacoub. Zimmerman received 17,718 votes and Yacoub received 12,556.

Pierce County ballots

Republican Derrick Van Orden won the 3rd Congressional District race by defeating Democrat Brad Pfaff. Van Orden received 162,492 votes and Pfaff received 149,794.

In the 31st State Senate District race Democratic incumbent Jeff Smith is leading with 38,915 votes to 38,238. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has not called the race at the time of publication.

Republican incumbent Warren Petryk won the 93rd Assembly District race by defeating Democrat Alison Page. Petryk received 16,002 and Page received 10,775.