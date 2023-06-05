St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputies and New Richmond police responded to a domestic disturbance in the town of Star Prairie the evening of June 3, resulting in the death of a 42-year-old white male from New Richmond, according to a St. Croix County sheriff’s report.
At 10:46 p.m. a call came in about a residence in the 1900 block of county road CC. The caller advised that her husband was “out of control” and threatening to “bring his AR out”.
County deputies and the New Richmond officers arrived on scene and located the caller outside of the residence. Officers were advised there were still two juveniles inside, as well as the male subject, who was threatening officers.
Law enforcement observed through the window that he had armed himself with a hunting rifle. They began trying to communicate with the subject.
The subject continued to make threats and exited the residence with a long gun to confront the officers.
A St. Croix County deputy and New Richmond police officer fired their weapons and struck the subject, according to the report. The subject died at the scene and no one else was injured.
In accordance with Wisconsin state statute, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the criminal investigation into this incident. Once complete, the investigation case file will be turned over to the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office for review.
The deputy and officer who were involved in this shooting have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation and the internal review.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Update
The suspect was identified by Polk County Sheriff's Office to be Tyler Abel.
