The steam wands hiss. Customers anxiously wait to be seated, tapping their toes while their heart beats like a drum. A neighborhood-friendly dog from the back, outdoor patio barks with excitement, which echoes throughout the restaurant. First-time patrons sing a melody of “oohs” and “ahhs” at their plate, salivating at the chicken and fig sandwich sitting in front of them, waiting to be consumed after being oh so delicately crafted.
The music of customers, and canine friends alike, derive from the Urban Olive and Vinesymphony.
The conductors keeping this orchestra in tune are none other than Chad and Carol Trainor. Chad, most commonly recognized for his famous all-black attire and fun-loving essence, maintains the bass with his inventive, culinary skills.
Carol, with stylish lavender hair and witty humor, upholds the tempo with her leadership and guidance of servers and excitable baristas.
“We’re the Yin to [each other’s] Yang,” Carol said.
The march that keeps itself going is due to the couple’s respect, and need, for balance — balance between responsibilities, balance of boundaries and a balance of seriousness and lightheartedness.
“I'm not gonna tell him how to cook. So he defers to me in my turf, and I defer to him in his turf,” Carol said. “And that, boy, that division of labor is everything.”
“So I can't create a recipe, everybody's got their own strengths and weaknesses and mine apparently [is] in spreadsheets,” she added.
These lessons of the trade came from the Trainors’ beginning, where the composition took place so to speak.
Red Lobster is where it all began, according to Chad and Carol.
While Carol was earning her master’s in mathematics from a nearby university, she served at a local Red Lobster location.
As for Chad, he begrudgingly joined the Reb Lobster cooking staff after what was supposed to be a friend’s interview at this famous chain restaurant.
At first, he “wanted nothing to do with it,” he said.
However, after realizing his talent and skills, he quickly became a lead after his first four months of lobster employment.
The two hit it off and soon went on their first date to see a horror movie.
“Who does that?” Chad said.
“You know, we're still on our first date,” he added.
The matter of being together wasn’t a contemplative conversation, it naturally fell into place, the couple explained.
The two left the chain scene to become owners themselves. Carol, a Hudson native, was looking to return to her hometown, and Chad, an out-of-towner, followed her lead.
The couple began to own a restaurant in North Hudson, which they eventually left behind to be with their then-young children.
“I did firmly say that I was not interested in doing it again until the kids were, at least in college, and we held firm to that. So our time was our own. And now our time really belongs to urban,” Carol said.
With Urban Olive and Vine, located at 520 2nd St. in Hudson, the two were dedicated employees, to the point it was unsurprising for the regulars when they claimed ownership in 2018.
As owners, the pair makes a point to teach and lead by example for their young employees.
The biggest piece of advice that Chad has for fellow restaurant owners is to hire young.
“We’re trying to set them up for success,” Carol said. “We’re bringing up leaders.”
Young people are excited to learn and the employees they do have know what it takes to be successful at Urban Olive and Vine, the two explained.
Give them a chance, they said. They are so smart.
When Chad was a young person himself and looking to make his mark within the restaurant industry, screaming and belittling were the norm in those environments.
“For me personally, it's just I want them to be treated differently than I was, and I want to be a part of that,” Chad said.
With a reputation for fostering young talent, Hudson locals are looking to work for the Trainors.
They often find themselves hiring within families or friends of their staff.
“Basically once you work here, you're here forever,” Chad said. “Like Hotel California,” Carol added.
Carrying forward with their philosophy, it’s being silly and kind.
Offering regulars a free meal, shouting out a new business in town or posting humorous highlights on their Facebook page from the day are all ways that the Urban team keeps a smile on their face.
Which in turn shares the joy with the rest of the Hudson community.
In 2021, Urban Olive and Vine was nominated as Chamber Member of the Year by the Hudson Chamber of Commerce due to their dedication to supporting their fellow Hudsonites.
“When you're helping your neighbor, it's helping everybody,” Carol said. “Community before competition.”
“[They are just] positivity spreaders,” a Hudson community member said.
The work of Chad and Carol, and the rest of the Urban Olive and Vine team, bring about music to one’s ears for whoever wanders in to enjoy their culinary and hospitable harmonies.
