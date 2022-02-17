United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa announced the department is investing $11 million to help rural Wisconsin through job creation, business expansion and technical assistance.
One of those businesses is Cylon Rolling Acres, LLC of St. Croix County, which will use a $78,877 Value-Added Producer Grant to increase processing, marketing and delivery of goat meat.
This investment will help to increase the customer base by 551 people.
Lassa highlighted five investments that will help rural businesses hire more workers and reach new customers.
They will open the door to new economic opportunities for communities and people who historically have lacked access to critical resources and financing.
The investments will help entrepreneurs, business cooperatives and farmers create or save jobs, grow businesses, and find new and better markets for the items they produce.
“Wisconsin’s ag producers and rural small businesses and entrepreneurs are critical to the success of our state’s economy,” Lassa said. The investments announced today will help to sustain the current workforce and more importantly, create room for growth and expansion."
Other recipients include:
In Barron County, Tri-State Lumber & Land, Inc. will use a $250,000 Value-Added Producer Grant to market and process pine timber into pine products and flooring. This investment will help to increase the customer base by 200 people.
Holland’s Family Cheese, LLC in Clark County will use a $250,000 Value-Added Producer Grant to market and process milk into gouda cheese spread and snack packs. This investment will help to increase the customer base by 15 and increase revenue by $713,312.
Two rural businesses located in Polk County received $10.4 million in loan guarantees to help create over 30 jobs and save nearly 60 jobs through the Business and Industry Loan Guarantee Program.
