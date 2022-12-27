Tragedy struck on what should have been the most joyful day of the year.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls student George Musser, 20, was found dead in Baytown Township, Minnesota, around 7 p.m. on Christmas Day after going missing early Christmas Eve morning, according to Stillwater Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Department.
Musser, an exercise and sports science major, was last seen at Brian’s Bar in Stillwater, Minnesota, around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and was later found near the 5400 block of Osgood Avenue North in Baytown Township.
Police and sheriff put out a call for help locating Musser, who was last seen in a stocking cap, dark blue jeans and dark gray flannel shirt, though it was Musser’s family that garnered the people power to search for him on Christmas Day.
It felt as though the entire community was on the lookout for him in addition to nearly 6,000 people who kept in tight communication on Facebook.
Musser’s family created a Facebook page, “Remember George Musser,” to keep his community updated and for all to keep in touch.
Searchers shared their tips.
“After being out searching we found it would be helpful if Stillwater residence placed a check mark on their front door or window indicating they thoroughly checked their property (garages, outbuildings, under shrubs/trees, porches, snow banks..etc). Let’s help bring George home,” one Facebook post said.
One posted that he had conducted a drone survey and would post a link to the results.
“I have completed three grid maps and processing the photos now. I will post a link and instructions when done. The grids covered from the river, up to his home, couple of blocks north and south of Pine St,” he wrote.
St. Paul Lutheran Church opened its doors for those out searching in the sometimes sub zero temperatures who needed a warm up, grab a coffee, snack or water, according to the Facebook group.
It was ultimately a Stillwater police search that yielded harrowing results, finding Musser on Christmas.
“We appreciate all the wonderful volunteers that came out on Christmas to help search for George. A special thank you to other agencies that also assisted with the search/investigation; Stillwater Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Park Heights Police Department, The Minnesota State Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Our prayers are with all those family and friends that knew and loved George. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time,” the police department wrote.
A gathering was organized by Musser’s family at 7 p.m. on Dec. 26 in front of the lift bridge for a candle lit vigil to honor Musser’s life.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls students received an email from their university after the tragedy.
“Our hearts go out to George’s family and classmates as they cope with his tragic passing last evening. More information about services will be shared with you as it becomes available,” the email said. It also provided students with information on counseling services and resources.
“The university looks to provide wrap-around support to the loved ones of George,” Dean of Students at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Katie Jackson said.
The university is working with the family to share appropriate information with students as it becomes available.
A GoFundMe has been started to assist in paying for funeral expenses, gofund.me/efbf8e26.
This case is still under investigation.
