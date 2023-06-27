Seven juveniles were taken into custody after multiple law enforcement agencies engaged in a vehicle pursuit starting in Minnesota and ending on Aspen Drive in Hudson On Tuesday, June 27.
Just after 3 p.m. the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Hudson Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a white Jeep traveling east on I-94 heading into Hudson, according to the Hudson Police Department.
Here's what we know from the HPD press release.
The vehicle, determined to be stolen out of Minnesota, was seen getting off an exit into Hudson and continuing south on Carmichael Road.
Dispatch was advised of an address the vehicle may be headed toward. Then a helicopter unit informed officers that the vehicle turned onto Mayer Road. The white Jeep continued toward 1900 Aspen Drive where six or seven subjects exited the vehicle and began climbing in an apartment window.
Officers set up a perimeter around the apartment building and a shelter in place order was sent out to the area. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Unit made entry to the apartment and took the driver and a passenger into custody. The other five passengers exited the garage without incident.
After approximately three hours and the use of chemical agents, all seven juveniles were taken into custody. Each passenger was checked for injuries and the shelter in place was removed.
Hudson Police and Ramsey County are conducting an ongoing investigation.
