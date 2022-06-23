The boundaries of wildlife and urban areas are blurring, as Wisconsin’s occupied bear range is expanding, according to the Wisconsin DNR.
In Hudson, there have been a number of black bear sightings. These increasingly common encounters during the summer months have been reported near Baer and Willow Lane, south of I-94 near Townsvalley and East Cove Road, the Meadow Ridge neighborhood and near Hudson High School.
“Bears this time of year are very active and can be active during any time of the day or night,” Sara Fischer, DNR assistant large carnivore biologist, said. “When bears move into populated areas, it's usually that they are looking for easy meals like pet food left out overnight, bird feeders, food in garbage cans or even food scraps in compost piles.”
With an increase in the number of bears combined with suitable habitats, populations have begun to move south.
Fischer recommends removing bird feeders during the summer, even during the day, cleaning grills after use and putting pet food and garbage cans away in a garage or enclosed space at night.
“When the attractants are removed, bears will move along as well,” she said.
Should you encounter one, don’t run.
“Black bears are notoriously skittish and afraid of humans,” Fischer said.
Stand your ground.
Put your arms up to make yourself look bigger.
Talk loudly and firmly.
Make sure the bear has an exit path.
Then slowly back away without turning your back on the bear.
Bear deterrents, such as bear spray, bear bangers and air horns can also be used, in an attempt to scare a bear off, Fischer said. Or use make-shift items like banging together pots and pans.
Hudson Police Officer James Wildman has been on a number of animal calls, including recently rescuing a few waddles of ducklings.
He and the department have received calls about black bears in the area over the last few weeks, however there is not much they or animal control can do about non domesticated animals like black bears, he said.
In 1989, the DNR estimated the bear population was around 9,000.
“The most recent data indicates the bear population is currently estimated to be a little over 24,000 bears,” the Wisconsin DNR website states.
Bear populations are managed through regulated hunting, which has steadily increased following these larger numbers.
Increased populations is not a reality unique to Wisconsin. In fact, a 2008 survey of the eastern U.S. and Canadian provinces suggests that 75% of jurisdictions have experienced an increase in bear range.
