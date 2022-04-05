St. Croix County reported its spring election results. Voters were asked to select three candidates to vote for Village of North Hudson trustees. Here are the votes:
Jenny Hansen: 281 votes
Bryan Pike: 378 votes
Tim Zais: 487 votes
Jennifer Merrill: 396 votes
