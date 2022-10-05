Village President Stan Wekkin was absent from the first village board meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 4, since he was named in a national list of registered Oath Keepers published by the Anti-Defamation League.
In early September, Wekkin had responded to the Star Observer’s inquiry for comment, stating he had been a member of the Oath Keepers for a short time over 10 years ago, had not participated in any meetings or events, and has not since been a member.
Despite Wekkin’s nonattendance on Oct. 4, community members showed up to voice their concerns and ask for two things: that Wekkin denounce the Oath Keepers and that he resign from his elected position as village president.
Wekkin prepared a message for fellow trustee Bryan Pike to read toward the end of the meeting. It addressed these two requests.
“I’ve received a few emails from residents demanding I formally denounce Oath Keepers and resign as president. I take my oath of office seriously, as well as all promises I make. I will not be denouncing anyone who takes an oath to support the constitution of the state of Wisconsin and the constitution of the United States. I will also not be resigning before the end of my term, unless health concerns require it,” Wekkin wrote.
Rebecca Haegele was one of the four residents who spoke during public comment about Wekkin’s involvement in the Oath Keepers, requesting a public denunciation, resignation and explanation.
The current village president has held his role since 2013 and, inconsecutively, served as a village board trustee for seven years.
“It’s very cowardly of him not to show up and make that statement himself,” Haegele said in an interview with the Star Observer. “What’s even more, is that he dug into this issue, saying that he supports a group that has been identified as a group that has not only participated in the insurrection of the United States government, but also planned (it).”
The Associated Press reported on the recent trials of those involved in the riot at the U.S. capitol. “The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned an ‘armed rebellion’ to keep President Donald Trump in power, a federal prosecutor contended Monday as the most serious case yet went to trial in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol,” the Associated Press reported.
A list of about 38,000 members was identified by a non-profit journalist collective, Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets), in September 2021. The Anti-Defamation League had been analyzing the information and last month identified 81 people across the country who currently hold public office or who are running in the November midterms.
Currently, the nation is watching as founders of the Oath Keepers are on trial for the attack on the nation's capital. Now, locals are scrambling for answers. In North Hudson, Wekkin isn’t on trial, but his community wants answers, nonetheless.
“We’re gonna continue coming back here every month, he can’t call out sick to every meeting,” Haegele said.
