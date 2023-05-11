Community partners hosted an event in Hudson focused on the sharing of mental health resources for all on Tuesday, May 2.
There was a panel discussion, free meal, collaborative community art project, resource booths and more.
With great help from First Presbyterian Church, United Way of St. Croix Valley, Hudson YMCA, the Hudson School District, UW Extension and more, the event was a success and mental health needs are being supported throughout the community.
