HUDSON — Water rates are set to go up in the city of Hudson.
The changes come after the city was ordered by the state Public Services Commission to do a new rate case update in 2019.
The adjustments were made based on the analysis of water sales through new data from the new city meters, Trilogy Consulting representative Erik Granum said. About 99% of those new meters have been installed, Utility Director Kip Peters said, and they are tamper proof.
Council Member Randy Morrissette said he didn’t agree with the rates, and noted now is bad timing to change them.
City Administrator Aaron Reeves said it’s important to remember the city doesn’t set water rates. That is done by the Public Service Commission, he said.
The city controls the budget for it, and lately Hudson has a fairly large amount of projects, Reeves said. The city has to operate and improve its water system to deliver clean, safe water to residents.
The last increase was in 2016. Reeves said this change should stabilize the city for another few years.
The final day for public comment was Tuesday, June 8. After that, the PUblic Services Commission board will pick a date for implementation. Peters said the city can ask for flexibility with the implementation date. Generally they prefer to start new rates on new billing cycles.
Once the date is set, Reeves said the city will get the information out to residents on social media and its website.
Even with the changes, Hudson will still have some of the lowest rates in the county and the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.