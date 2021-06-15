See the call for the Hudson Fire Department:
Monday, June 7
9:41 a.m., struck gas line, 1204 Namekagon Loop
3:10 p.m., car accident, Meadowlark Drive
6:55 p.m., electrical fire, 1011 Highway 35
Wednesday, June 9
1:04 a.m., structure fire, mutual aid to County Rd V and White Eagle
Friday, June 11
7:25 p.m., water rescue, Dike Road
Saturday, June 12
4:33 p.m., water rescue, William O’Brien State Park
Sunday, June 13
10:47 a.m., electrical fire, 1128 Namekagon Loop
1:26 p.m., grass fire, 1201 Coulee Road
2:53 p.m., grass fire, 1901 Ward Ave.
