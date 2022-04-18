BALDWIN – Jacob Mygatt pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault of a child and child enticement at an arraignment hearing March 1 in St. Croix County Circuit Court.
The charges arose from a criminal complaint alleging that Mygatt had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an under-age female high school student while serving as a volunteer leader with a faith-based youth group in Baldwin between 2016 and 2018.
While the victim was underage at the time of the alleged assault, complicating the case is that the alleged relationship carried on undiscovered for more than a year, according to the complaint.
Anson Veenstra was the pastor at Baldwin Christian Reformed Church, where the victim and her family were congregation members at the time..
Veenstra said, “There’s something larger here for all of us to learn from … We need to continue to be diligent, to monitor and to make sure that it never happens again under our watch.”
He added that he feels a responsibility that “this happened under my watch.”
“I understand that you can’t monitor everybody, you can’t be following everybody around all the time, but it weighs heavily on a pastor's heart when something like this happens,” Veenstra said.
During Veenstra’s ministry at Baldwin Christian Reformed Church,the youth group serving high school aged students had grown to include students from two other churches in Baldwin, The Village Church and First Reformed Church.
The youth group initially known as the Baldwin Youth Group and renamed in 2018 as The Rebellion was supervised by the pastors of the three churches: Tim Sluiter – First Reformed Church, Stu Dix – The Village Church and Anson Veenstra – Christian Reformed Church.
The group drew its membership primarily from the three churches, along with other churches in the area. In addition to meeting as a large group, the ministry was divided into smaller groups of students led by volunteer leaders.
In addition to weekly fellowship, students had the opportunity to participate in other social events and conferences as well as service and mission trips.
The Mygatts got involved with the youth group after moving to Baldwin from a church in Ohio.
“I think it is most accurate to say that Jake and his wife, MacKenzie, came into the youth group because of his wife's involvement in the group while she was in high school in Baldwin. MacKenzie's very positive experience in the group as a student was how they knew about the group. So, their connection to the group came first, before they began to look for a local church home to be part of,” Dix said.
According to the criminal complaint, Mygatt used his position as a youth leader to cultivate an intimate relationship over the course of two years with the victim who was 16 at the time the relationship began. A relationship that began as a friendship became more emotionally involved, then physical and eventually sexual, according to statements in the criminal complaint.
Veenstra was the first church leader informed of the alleged assault in September 2018 when family members of the victim came forward.
“Parents and a sibling came forward. They said, ’This is what’s happening, what do we do?’” Veenstra recalled.
On the same day that Veenstra was made aware of the alleged assault, he contacted Pastors Dix and Sluiter. He contacted his local council and his congregation’s Safe Church committee in cooperation with the denomination's Safe Church office.
Baldwin Christian Reformed Church had a comprehensive child protection policy in place which addressed among other topics, reporting child abuse and responding to allegations of child abuse.
Leaders from the three churches met to develop a plan in response to the alleged assault which included meeting independently with both the victim and the alleged perpetrator.
“That afternoon, there was a confrontation with the victim and the perpetrator to see what was clearly happening. Once we determined that, yes, it was very clearly something that we needed to follow up on, we went to the police department, called Child Protective Services and called our denominational Safe Church people just to make sure that we were doing everything properly and in good order. That all happened within that day. I never felt any dissension or misunderstanding between the churches from that point on,” Veenstra said.
Veenstra and members of Baldwin Christian Reformed Church elected to work with the victim and her family since they were members of his church. Dix elected to work with Mygatt and his family.
Dix informed Mygatt that he was relieved of his volunteer leadership role and any further interaction with the youth group.
“Because all of the people involved were followers of Jesus, we, as churches, were concerned about the well-being of all of them. So essentially two families, the family of the person, of the girl he was involved with and his own family,” Dix said.
The pastor noted Mygatt was married and had a small child.
“My responsibility was to stay in conversation with Jake,” Dix said. “He was well aware and not surprised that he was relieved of those responsibilities immediately.”
Leaders met with Baldwin police where they informed them of the assault. Police department officials discussed the situation with the ministers who learned that because the victim was now 18 years old, she would have to be the one to file the actual criminal complaint.
“Pastors of the churches came to the police department in person and had that conversation,” Veenstra said. “The victim’s mother was also with us. We were all on the same page with what the next step needed to be.”
Baldwin Police Chief Darren Krueger would not comment on the Mygatt case noting that the investigation is ongoing.
St. Croix County Children Services Administrator Michelle Leccia would not comment on the case either but did say, “If during the interview someone gets to the point of saying the child is currently 20 years old, we would stop the interview right there and refer them to law enforcement. We do not get involved if the victim is 18 years or older.”
Church leaders jointly authored a letter dated Sept. 12, 2018, notifying students and parents associated with the youth group that an inappropriate relationship between a volunteer youth leader and a student had been reported, that local authorities had been notified as required by law and that church leaders were available to answer questions within the constraints of the investigation by authorities.
“I feel like we did everything possible … So I don’t know how we could have done anything more other than maybe getting other churches on the same page with the child protective policy,” Veenstra said.
Ultimately the victim met with Lt. Brandie Hart of the Special Services Division of the St. Croix County Sheriff’’s Office on Nov. 6, 2019, and filed a criminal complaint against the alleged perpetrator, Jacob Mygatt.
Lessons learned
In the aftermath of the assault, self examination by the churches revealed, despite some of the churches having their own policies to deal with incidents of sexual assault, there was a failure to create a uniform, coordinated policy between all of the churches to ensure all volunteers received background checks, appropriate training and copies of all relevant policy documents.
Baldwin Christian Reformed Church is planning to review its policies this summer. Pastor Dan De Graff took over as pastor at Baldwin Christian Reformed Church in May 2019 following Veenstra’s departure and is the church’s designated spokesperson.
“This whole experience has shown us there are parts of it that need to be strengthened, and our Safe Church team is going to be looking at that this summer,” he said.
The Baldwin Christian Reformed Church child protection policy dates back to 1999 and calls for a Child Protection Policy Committee, now known as the Safe Church Committee, within the church. The policy spelled out employee screening and hiring procedures including background checks, volunteer selection guidelines, employee and volunteer safeguards, educational opportunities, child abuse reporting guidelines and guidelines for responding to allegations of child abuse.
The policy did not require background checks for potential volunteers.
The Baldwin Christian Reformed Church policy lays out a clear procedure for reporting and responding to child abuse reports, including informing local law enforcment and social services within 48 hours and fully cooperating with those authorities in any ensuing investigation.
The policy requires that copies be provided to and discussed with all potential employees and volunteers, along with copies of both an Employee and Volunteer Abuse Awareness Agreement. The policy also encourages the church spokesperson to prepare and release a public statement stating that Baldwin Christian Reformed Church “has a child protection prevention policy in place and takes every reasonable precaution to prevent any abuse from happening.”
The Baldwin Christian Reformed Church policy requires the church’s Child Protection Policy Committee to document all the steps taken in response to the incident.
“A written record should be prepared promptly recording the date, times, participation and content of any meetings, discussions and telephone contacts concerning the investigation,” the policy reads
The Village Church also had a child protection policy when it was founded in 2010 along with an employment application providing for a criminal background check for anyone 18 years or older applying to work with church youth either as an employee or volunteer.
“The Village Church had its policies for background checks in place from its beginning in 2010. Following Jake's deal we made our processes, etc. available to the Youth Group,” Dix said,
“As for the issue of trust, I don’t think that we experienced a lack of trust by parents or churches because there were more kids coming than ever before COVID happened … I guess I never felt like it was an issue of trust at least at The Village Church because people continued to be involved and more engaged than ever.”
With the case now working its way through the court system, De Graff and his church leadership are staying engaged with their congregation.
“This is something that as a congregation we continue to learn from,” De Graff said. ”We’re continuing to look at our own policy but when you go through a situation, there’s a lot of stuff that stands out, there are some things that we need to tweek quite a bit.
He noted the culture of where we are in the world, as a church, is different in 2022 as compared to 1999.
“There is a learning and growing process there that we’re still working toward,” De Graff said.
Following discovery of the alleged assault and impact from COVID-19, the combined youth group has been disbanded, and each church is now responsible for its own youth group ministry.
Church leadership
All three of the pastors who were in charge of supervising the youth group at the time of the alleged assault are no longer serving those churches.
Pastor Anson Veenstra, Baldwin Christian Reformed Church, was in the process of leaving to take a post at a church in Racine, Wisconsin, at the time when the alleged assault was discovered.
He initiated the actions stipulated in the Baldwin Christian Reformed Church child protection policy but then left to begin his new post. In the interim, members of the church council and Safe Church Committee fulfilled the church’s responsibilities including supporting the victim and her family until Pastor Dan De Graff was hired in 2019.
Pastor Stu Dix, founded The Village Church in 2010. His plan had been to retire after 10 years.
“I retired in 2020, which was always part of our plan, to transition after 10 years of the church’s life,” Dix said.
Representatives from First Reformed Church would not comment on Pastor Sluiter saying only that he no longer worked at their church.
According to the criminal complaint, following discovery of the alleged sexual assualt, Mygatt moved with his family to a church in Minnesota.
“They (the Mygatts) were new to the area, so they were looking. I think during that time (of the alleged assault) or shortly after, they connected with a church in Lakeland (Minnesota),” Dix said.
De Graff confirmed his church delivered a letter to the church in Minnesota alerting them to the accusations against Mygatt.
“We are choosing to not pass along that letter but will confirm a letter was sent to the church that he (Mygatt) became associated with out of care and concern,” De Graff said.
“We'd like to especially pass along this message: Our church takes this incident seriously,” the pastor said. “We are working on strengthening our own policies. We want to support the victim and her family.”
The Mygatt case is scheduled for a pre-trial and scheduling conference in St. Croix County Circuit Court on Thursday, May 26, at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.