The Hudson Area Joint Library is in uncharted territory.

UPDATED: Library funding fiasco nearing solution It all began 20 years ago when the Hudson Area Joint Library was formed to serve the residen…

New Hudson Area Public Library funding nears agreement For years, the Hudson Area Public Library has been struggling financially.

Hudson council OKs library funding agreement Hudson Common Council approved moving forward with a new structure regarding the ongoing fun…

County supervisors postpone vote on library levy agreement The St. Croix County Board of Supervisors postponed discussion and action on the intergovern…

The city of Hudson, town of Hudson, village of North Hudson and town of St. Joseph share in the responsibility of the joint library, which serves all four communities.

Over the last few months, each municipality has held conversations around a potential remedy to its biggest and longest standing issue – funding.

In 2012, it was discovered that the library had been shorted $415,000 in just one year. The amount of lost revenue has varied annually, but the library has been denied it in full since.

St. Croix County was brought into the conversation when a unique and novel idea was produced – redirect library tax through the county, for residents of the four municipalities, as opposed to taxing through the village, city and towns.

By adjusting the avenue for collecting revenue, the levy limit changes. This means the funding gap that has plagued the library for over a decade could be closed.

“We are in a very dire, dire situation,” Hudson Mayor Rich O’Connor said while addressing the county administration committee on Tuesday, July 12. “If we don’t reach a resolution soon, we may not have a Hudson library”

Currently, the St. Croix County Administration Committee is dissecting the agreement in front of them, while also looking ahead to other proposals should this one fail.

Though a version of the agreement has already been sent to the board of supervisors, the supervisors voted to send it back to the committee, requesting further opinions be gathered.

“Part of the reason we kicked it back was we got conflicting information from the Department of Revenue,” County Administrator Ken Witt said.

After the Department of Revenue OK’d the proposal, offering suggestions to tighten up any questions, a third-party attorney was sought out by the county to provide an additional opinion.

This attorney raised concerns.

Despite the confirmation from government agencies, the county could be at risk for legal action from residents of the county, corporation counsel Heather Amos explained to the committee. Residents from four communities would be receiving a county tax that the rest of St. Croix County residents would not be responsible for.

One of the stipulations the county would require per this agreement is confirmation from each of the municipalities’ insurance providers that litigation of this nature would be covered.

The fine print alleviates the county of much of the risk, placing responsibility on the four municipalities; however, that only goes so far, Amos explained to the committee.

North Hudson Village President Stan Wekkin told the committee that the village has asked its provider numerous times about this stipulation. The village claims it would not be covered by insurance should litigation or issue arise as a result of this agreement.

Despite having more information than the last time the county board met, the administration committee seeks more answers. They voted to postpone the conversation until their next gathering, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m., and asked that the Department of Revenue be contacted again.

President of the Hudson Area Joint Library Board of Trustees Paul Berning sits on the St. Croix County Administration Committee.

32,000 residents of this county rely on this library, he explained.

“We need the help now, not two years from now or five years from now,” he said.

Berning relayed to the committee that he believes this may be the temporary solution.

The intergovernmental agreement on the table is to be reassessed and reapproved annually.

With that said, Berning has begun to explore, logistically, at what a county sponsored library could look like. This idea is in the early stages of development, but Berning hopes to continue to pursue the possibility.

What happens?

“I refuse to believe there is only one solution to a problem,” Library Director Shelley Tougas said.

An alternative solution proposed by the county is the dissolvement of the joint library.

“I believe we are stronger together,” Tougas told the Star Observer.

The library has time to consider its 2023 budget, but without change, the future for library funding is dim.

The Hudson Area Library Foundation was able to provide a one-time grant of about $43,000 to keep the library open on Mondays in 2022.

“Until the middle of December, we had planned to close,” Tougas said. “The foundation brought forward this solution at that time.”

However, that source of funding is not sustainable.

The foundation and Friends of the Library are entities that provide funding for things like programming, but not for overall operating costs.

Donations to the foundations go toward computer labs, not light bills, Tougas said. Donors are wonderful and generous, but this part, the operating costs, is a local government policy issue.

That is why funding from the four partnering municipalities of the library is so vital.

Despite the continuing challenge, Tougas and her staff are hopeful and are still celebrating at the library.

After the storm rolled through last September, the library has been going through drastic construction. They recently reopened the children’s section of the library, and Tougas is overjoyed to have young people back in the building.

Not to mention, last month, the library registered 222 new library cards.

It is achievements like these that give Tougas the energy and enthusiasm to keep moving forward, despite the continued trials of funding.

She knows the community needs the library, its programs and resources.

Realistically, however, money will drive the decisions of how much the library will continue to operate in the future.

It is Tougas’ goal and that of the library to keep as many hours, services, resources and programs available for as long as possible, as they continue to search for a way to save it all.