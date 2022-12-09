The U-Haul trailer was packed full. The last bags and boxes were squeezed into the remaining spaces. Andrii Purtov and his wife, Nataliia, haul the final items from the basement to the kitchen where they are staged for loading into the car.
Their 2-year-old son, Mark, is playing on the kitchen floor with homeowner Tammy Smith. Mark is playing chef, “cooking” carrot and rice soup.
Mark smiles as he stirs his wooden spoon in the pot. He taps the spoon on the rim of the pot to avoid getting water on the floor. Smith is all smiles about the gesture.
“He’s the smartest 2-year-old there is,” Smith said.
Soon Mark will have a new home in North Carolina. The Purtovs have moved often in the past year. Fleeing from Ukraine as fighting broke out. Bouncing from country to country in Europe. And finally the move to the United States and River Falls, Wisconsin.
Andrii hopes this upcoming move will set him up for a job in the country he now calls home.
Three reasons
It was over six months ago when Andrii Purtov, Nataliia and Mark arrived in River Falls after leaving war-torn Ukraine. This time their move is under much better circumstances.
Early Dec. 5 the Purtovs headed for the interstate to begin their cross country trip, ending their short River Falls residency.
Their destination is Cornelius, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte.
The Purtovs have a few reasons for moving. The first reason is simple.
“The weather is too cold,” Andrii said with a laugh.
Andrii explains the climate in Ukraine is similar to western Wisconsin but the temperatures here get much colder and stay cold. In their home town of Hostomel, Ukraine, low temperatures and snow last for days, not months.
“The other day Nataliia took Mark outside, and he immediately wanted to go back in,” Andrii said with a smile.
The second reason is economics.
Charlotte is a major financial center where Andrii hopes to find a job in banking or insurance. He has experience in those fields and living near a city with a strong financial market is beneficial.
Andrii added the Charlotte area has many other Ukrainian refugee families. Nataliia knows a family in the area who will help the Purtovs settle.
The third reason is the most important; independence.
“Independence was always the goal,” Andrii said.
Andrii said as much as the family loves Smith, Andrii knew he did not want to rely on her forever.
The family saw their independence grow after living with Smith. Since the middle of summer Andrii got his work documents and authorization. He has been employed and got a car.
Nataliia has shown her independence too. Her English improved. Once hesitant of moving across the world, she has embraced the American culture and lifestyle.
Reflection
The Purtovs lived with Smith after arriving in the U.S. under the United for Ukraine Program. The program allowed qualified Ukrainian refugees to legally enter the United States and stay with a host family for two years.
Smith has reported the move to administrators. Under the program, she will still be responsible for the family. She knows the Purtovs will be fine and has no worries.
Smith added if something does not work out, the family is free to return to her home in River Falls. She has an open door policy.
One reason Smith is not worried is the extensive planning the Purtovs did before the move.
To ensure they will be financially stable in North Carolina, Andrii budgeted his family’s expenses while living with Smith.
After a few months he determined the family would be financially secure. It was the main proof to show the family can be independent.
Smith admits the move has been hard for her. The Purtovs have become her family. She said their move is “bittersweet.”
“It’s sad, I’m going to miss them,” she said, wiping away tears streaming down her face. “I love them so much.”
Smith was sitting on the floor of the living room with Mark on her lap. As Smith talked, her emotions continued to pour out.
Smith knew the Purtovs will be leaving and reality sinks in.
Nataliia reached to comfort Smith, wrapping her arms around her shoulders. Smith gets a hug from Nataliia. It shows how much Smith means to Natallia and Andrii.
Nataliia walks back to the couch to sit next to Andrii. The room goes quiet as Smith regains her composure.
Once her emotions are under control, Smith talks about memories they have shared together.
Smith said spending time with the family will be the thing she misses the most.
Smith has no regrets about their decision. There are no hard feelings.
“I did this for them. This decision to move is for them. I’ve gained lifelong friends,” she said.
The Purtovs feel the same toward Smith. They have no regrets about coming to America and living with her for the last six months.
“We have the most respect for Tammy. She gave us a lot of help when we needed it,” Andrii said.
Nataliia agreed with Andrii’s remarks. She said Smith will always be family.
The decision to move has been difficult for the Purtovs too. It was an easy answer for the family to say what they will miss the most about living in River Falls. They have developed friendships in their new American home.
“The people and Tammy,” Andrii said without hesitation about what he will miss. “I will miss this community the most. We are grateful for the people who helped us. We will remember this city and community forever.”
Since the Purtov’s arrived they have noticed some changes. Andrii said one change is the cheaper cost of living. Another change is American humor and sarcasm.
Besides the changes, the family has experienced some adjustments most Americans don’t think twice about. One humorous example occurred over the summer.
“I forgot to explain to Nataliia that the city tests their severe weather sirens once a month,” Smith said. “I got a text from her at work asking why the sirens are going off. I explained that nobody is in danger, and it is part of a routine test.”
Unfortunately for the Purtovs, hearing the sirens is a reminder of home. It reminds her of why they are in the U.S.
Back home
Andrii said he continues to follow developments of the war. He has not lost interest but tries to monitor how much information he consumes.
Both Andrii and Nataliia remain in contact with relatives in Ukraine. Both families are doing well.
Andrii said his parents sometimes struggle with getting power, electricity and heat. He said they are in positive spirits because they know their son is safe. Andrii remains positive using the same reasoning.
“As a citizen you pray rockets don’t hit your building. Right now they don’t have to worry about that as much as others,” he said, describing the current situation. “I know they are safe, and they know I am safe. That’s what matters to us.”
The Purtovs plan to visit Ukraine when it is safe. They remain undecided to permanently live in Ukraine or the U.S. Andrii said the decision will be made when things get sorted out.
When the family does visit the invitation has been extended to Smith. She “can’t wait” to visit when the opportunity presents itself.
Andrii remembers arriving with his family having just three suitcases and the clothes on their backs.
As the U-Haul trailer pulls away from the curb, it is packed with personal belongings, small appliances and furniture. Inside the car, the Purtovs carry countless memories of a city they called home for over six months.
“We want to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone that has helped during our time here. We will never forget the people of River Falls,” Andrii said.
“We will love this city and the people forever.”
