Locally-grown in Hudson, now Twin Cities-based band, Yam Haus, was scheduled to perform at Lakefront Park for Phipps Fest, an annual musical festival thrown by the Phipps Center for the Arts.
However, Mother Nature had plans of her own on Saturday, Aug. 6.
A heavy rain and storm resulted in the festival being postponed.
The band, who’s made of four members, three of whom graduated from Hudson High School, was to be accompanied by band The Catalina and sing-songwriter Ber at the festival.
The Phipps is working to reschedule the performance and announce that date shortly.
Current ticket holders are asked to look for further information this week regarding ticketing options.
