Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival
The Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival is returning with more than 80 artists expected to showcase their talents. Artists' media will range from painting, jewelry, pottery and so much more. This event is known to draw thousands of visitors to Lakefront Park in Hudson each year, especially in good weather. This year’s event will be hosted Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition to the artists, this fall favorite will also offer guests live demos, activities, musicians, street performers, as well as a doggy daycare for those who travel with their pup. The live entertainment changes throughout the day, each day with a full schedule available online.
Visitors can plan on the cost of any artwork that catches their eye as well as any food and drink in the park. Otherwise, this event is free and open to the public. The Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival is presented by the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau in partnership with The Phipps Center for the Arts. For more information on entertainment schedules, specific artists and more, visit bit.ly/SpiritSCArtFest22.
Infinity bracelets
Join Beloved Makers Co. and Gold and Eight on Sept. 24, 1-4 p.m., to get your own gold filled chain, measured to fit your wrist perfectly. A link is then cut, looped into another and micro welded around your wrist to create an infinity bracelet with no clasps. It’s completely painless and takes no longer than 10-15 minutes per person. It’s a super fun experience to do with a gal pal, sister, mother, partner or just because. Reserve a time slot at gold-eigth.square.site. The event will be hosted at Beloved Makers Co., 212 Locust St.
‘Lion in Winter’
Sibling rivalry, adultery, and dungeons – “The Lion in Winter” is a modern day classic centered on two of England’s most formidable and human rulers, King Henry II and Queen Eleanor, and their three crown-hungry sons. Locked in a free-for-all of competing ambitions to inherit a kingdom, this tour-de-force critically acclaimed play is epic, brilliantly funny and deeply moving.
Tickets for “The Lion in Winter” at the Phipps Center for the Arts start at $20 and can be purchased at thephipps.org.
Performances are Friday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 24, 2 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 25, 2 p.m.
Twilight walk
Pleasant Pasture Sanctuary, 1440 140th St., New Richmond, will host a twilight walk on Sept. 23, 6:30-9 p.m. Women, wine and walking at twilight, on magical ground is unforgettable. Walk half a mile, slowly, practicing being present in the moment, one with each other and one with nature. The group will pause along the walk for short mindfulness meditations and to breathe the crisp evening air. Cost is $25 per person, including light appetizers, wine, healing and unforgettable memories. Register at pleasantpasture.org or call 651-728-3141.
Kinni Jam
On Saturday, Sept. 24, join the party at the pond for a live music event that also serves as a fundraiser.
Starting at noon at 1324 E. Kinnickinnic Drive, Roberts, food will be available for purchase and the music will begin. Proceeds will go towards Hometown Hero Outdoors. Coolers are permitted, cans only and bring your own chair. Open water will be present but no lifeguard will be on duty.
The event will happen rain or shine.
Donations can also be made directly on hometownherooutdoors.org.
Powered by electricity
The Sustainability Office at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls is joining forces with St. Croix Electric Co-Op, Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services and nonprofit Hope for Creation to host a Powered by Electricity event on Saturday, Sept. 24, for the River Falls community.
Powered by Electricity is a free community event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the auditorium and parking lot of North Hall on the UWRF campus. There will be talks from subject matter experts in the solar and electricity fields, test drives of electric vehicles and bikes, electric tools and equipment demonstrations and vendors, electric cooperative information stations, a chance to win electric lawn care, and brat and hot dogs sales supporting St. Croix Valley Sexual Assault Response Team (SART).
In April, Chancellor Maria Gallo and other educational and community leaders came together to sign a Sustainability Commitment. This event is just one of many planned by UWRF to reaffirm the university’s commitment to sustainability for its students and the local community.
Bacon Bash
Bacon Bash is Sept. 23 and 24 this year at Heritage Park. The festival hours on the 23rd are 4p.m.-10:30p.m. On the 24th the hours are 11a.m-10:30p.m.
Bacon Bash celebrates all things bacon, complete with a variety of activities where young and old are invited to taste bacon-inspired dishes and partake in pig-themed activities including a variety of contests, arts and crafts fair, live music, and much more! “Foodies” who attend enjoy purchasing, tasting, and sharing bacon inspired dishes from as many vendors as possible to fully experience the event.
Walk On’s fall gala
Put on your best blue jeans and cowboy boots and get ready to party at Walk On Therapeutic Riding Program’s fall gala on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Pheasant Hills Golf Club in Hammond at 5 p.m.
There will be a barbecue dinner, silent and live auctions and live music. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at Walk On Therapeutic Riding center or the door. Gala proceeds will benefit Walk On Therapeutic Riding Programs.
For 21 years, Walk On has provided individualized horseback riding related to equine assisted activities and therapeutic riding instruction to children and adults with any physical, developmental, social and emotional disabilities. Its Horses for Heroes program provides specialized equine-based services for active duty and veterans of military service and individuals in the public service provider sectors for all ages and abilities with the goal of improving physical and emotional well-being.
To learn more, contact Walk On at 715-425-2025 or visit Walk On’s website.
