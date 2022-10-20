Fall colors hike
Join Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks at Kinnickinnic State Park, in the gravel parking lot off of 770th avenue, on Saturday, Oct. 22 for a fall colors hike that leaves at 10 a.m. sharp.
Meet Naturalist Ashley for a 3-mile round trip hike along the Kinnickinnic River while observing the beautiful fall colors of several deciduous trees. Be sure to bring water, a camera, good hiking shoes and dress in layers for the ever-changing weather.
World of Smiles
Celebrate World Smile Day, a holiday since 1999, which brings recognition to the artist Harvey Ball who created the international symbol of goodwill, the smiley face, in 1963. Spread smiles and kindness with Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond by making emoji Rice Krispie treats. Registration is required for this event, and it is recommended for children 5 years old and up. Register for a time slot at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. for this Friday, Oct. 21 event.
Fall Fantasia
On Saturday, Oct. 22, the students of St. Croix Valley Music Teachers Association will present a concert entitled Fall Fantasia at the Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. The association, a non-profit group of music teachers from Hudson, Prescott, River Falls, New Richmond, Hastings and the surrounding areas, is excited to showcase the budding talents of piano, vocal and strings students in this wonderful venue. The public is invited to attend any or all of the four concerts, which will feature music that is "student's choice." Details:
Concert times include 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
There will be a free will donation at the event, with general seating available. The teachers anticipate a delightful Saturday afternoon filled with music provided by students of all ages, who are excited to perform for the public.
Fairy Tale detective
Granny can’t tell her favorite fairy tales because someone really cruel and evil is stealing all the props. Breadcrumbs, magic beans, a basket of goodies, a glass slipper – all missing. The future of fairy tales is at stake and it’s up to the title character to set things right. With detective reasoning and his connections to the fairy tale underworld, plus some dumb luck, Nick Tickle sets out to locate the Mysterious Figure who’s been pilfering all the props. He may require some help from the audience to solve his toughest case ever.
This show in the blackbox theater at the Phipps Center for the Arts is best for ages 4 and over.
Shows are Friday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 22, 1 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 22, 4 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 23, 2 p.m.
Tickets for 17 and under are $15 and $20 for adults.
Book sale
The River Falls Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will hold its annual book sale at 120 N. Main St., site of last year’s sale. This annual River Falls tradition is scheduled for three extended weekends: Oct. 6, 7 and 8, Oct. 13, 14, and 15, Oct. 20, 21, and 22. The hours for the sale are 10 a.m-7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be book drop offs at area grocery stores in Hudson and River Falls (County Market, Dick’s, and Family Fresh). We are again asking that the community donate well-loved but gently-used books for resale to support scholarships for women. Call 715 629 7392 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.