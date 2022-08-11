Yellowstone Trail Heritage days
On Saturday, Aug. 13, the annual Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day will celebrate the historic Yellowstone Trail in Hudson and across St. Croix County. Auto enthusiasts and history lovers are in for a treat with three different car shows and history displays.
Come see the autos at Lakefront Park and on Walnut Street, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., featuring a vintage and classic car show, a Britfest car show coordinated by the Minnesota MG Group and an antique auto show with the Twin Cities Model A Ford Club and the North Star State Model T Club. Owners of vintage and classic automobiles of all makes and models are invited to join the auto displays. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
In addition to the three car shows, Saturday is packed full of fun activities to enjoy. Start the day with a pancake breakfast at St. Patrick Catholic Church and geocaching the Yellowstone Trail. There will be history displays throughout the county with displays at the Hazel Mackin Community Library in Roberts, the Hammond Community Library and the Baldwin Public Library.
A highlight this year is a book signing event at the Octagon House Museum in Hudson, from 1-4 p.m., with Yellowstone Trail historians and authors John and Alice Ridge. Their new book ‘A Good Road from Plymouth Rock to Puget Sound: A Modern Guide to Driving the Historic Yellowstone Trail, 1912-1930’ is the definitive and most complete book of the history of the Yellowstone Trail.
Get out and enjoy the Trail with the Yellowstone Trail Poker Run and Sociability Drive. Visit Poker Run Stops along the Trail in Hudson, Roberts, Hamond and Baldwin to earn playing cards for a chance to win a $100 cash prize.
This annual event celebrates the historic Yellowstone Trail which was the first coast-to-coast automobile route across the Northern United States. Hudson was the first stop on the Trail when entering Wisconsin from the west, passing over the toll bridge, across the Old Dike Road and climbed up Walnut and Vine Streets to County Road UU and Hwy 12, leading east to the St. Croix County towns of Roberts, Hammond, Baldwin, Woodville and beyond.
Learn more and view event details on the St. Croix County Yellowstone Trail Facebook page or on the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce website at HudsonWI.org.
Ox Cart Days
Star Prairie hosts its 52nd annual Ox Cart Days this year, Aug. 19-21. Enjoy a pie and ice cream social, coronation and fireworks on Friday, Aug. 19.
Follow it up with a bean-bag tournament, train rides, canoe races and more on Saturday.
Close out the weekend with a pancake breakfast, queen’s tea and the parade on Sunday.
For more information about events and Ox Cart Days, visit oxcartdays.com.
Ox Cart Days is the annual town festival in Star Prairie. This historic event always kicks off on the third Friday in August each year.
Music in the Park
Justin Barts performs at Veterans Park in River Falls. The concert is from 7-9 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Bird hike
Pop over to the Carpenter Nature Center’s Wisconsin Campus, 300 East Cove Rd., Hudson, on Aug. 13, at 8 a.m. for a bird hike.
Space is limited and registrations are required. RSVP by calling (651)-437-4359. Hike various trails on our Wisconsin campus and learn to identify birds with local experts from the St. Croix Valley Bird Club. Program fee is $5 per participant or free for SCVBC members and Friends of CNC.
Alpaca yoga
Alpaca yoga is being held at Eagle Eye Farm on August 20. Practice yoga while the alpacas meander about. 45 minutes of yoga and 15 minutes of alpaca-time. Includes a bag of alpaca feed. Great way to reduce stress and improve your overall well-being. The cost is 35$. Pre- registration is required online. Attendees are responsible for their own mat or beach towel.
Tree ID hike
On Saturday, Aug. 13, join the Friends of the Willow and Kinnickinnic River at the purple, Trout Brook Trail heading near the nature center, 1034 County Highway A, Hudson, for a tree identification hike that leaves at 10 a.m.
Join the naturalist on a one and half mile hike along the purple Trout Brook Trail and learn how to identify several different kinds of trees and discover how each one benefits us, the wildlife and the environment. Dress for the weather and bring along water, good hiking shoes, sunscreen, bug-spray, binoculars and a camera if you wish.
