Live music
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 23
Location: Hop & Barrel Brewing, 310 Second St.
Cost: Free
More information: Hop & Barrel on Facebook
Join Hop & Barrel for live music every Friday night.
Christmas Eve meal
Time: 5-6:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 24
Location: Wild Badger Sports Saloon, 240 S Knowles Ave., New Richmond
More information: wildbadgernr.com
The second annual Community Dinner for anyone in need will be hosted on Christmas Eve and Santa will be there with plenty of toys.
