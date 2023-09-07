Hudson Fire 150th anniversary celebration
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Location: 2121 Ward Ave, Hudson
Cost: Free
Celebrate 150 years of Hudson fire with a fun run, bean bag tournament, truck displays and refreshments. More information can be found at hudsonfd.org/events.
Hudson hometown music fest
Time: 12 p.m.-11 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Location: 505 1st St., Hudson.
Cost: Free
Enjoy live music, silent auctions, dunk tanks and caricatures all day Saturday. Some of the musical talents include Boondoggle, Firewater Gospel Choir, Tony Sig & The Smokes, Jenny Ledoux, Gently, Gently and SPF-30 Band. More information can be found at e-clubhouse.org/sites/hudsonwi/.
Art on the Kinni
Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Location: Heritage Park, West Maple St., River Falls
Cost: Free
Artful day with over 70 vendors taking in the Kinnickinnic river views. Live music, food and kid activities will all be available. More information can be found at riverfallscab.org/aok.
2023 classic car and bike show
Time: 2 p.m.- 5 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Sept. 10
Location: The Garage Bikes and Brews, 109 West Cedar St., River Falls
Cost: Free
Live music, food trucks and seeing a variety of classic cars and bikes from throughout the area all taking place at The Garage Bikes and Brews brewery/bike shop. More information can be found at garagebikesbrews.com/.
Freedom golf center tournament
Time: Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., the tournament begins at 12 p.m. and social hour and dinner begins at 5 p.m.
Date: Monday, Sept. 11
Location: New Richmond Golf Club, 1226 180th Ave.
Cost: A team of two is $250 and a group of four is $500
The money earned from this tournament will be used toward the building of the Freedom Park Center, which will host veterans, senior citizens and community events. Registration is available online on eventcaddy.com or via email at BrentCoulthart@gmail.com
