The Hudson Fire Department will celebrate their 150th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the 2121 Ward Ave, Hudson. Kaitlyn Doolittle/Star-Observer

Hudson Fire 150th anniversary celebration 

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9 

Location: 2121 Ward Ave, Hudson 

Cost: Free 

Celebrate 150 years of Hudson fire with a fun run, bean bag tournament, truck displays and refreshments. More information can be found at hudsonfd.org/events. 

A drone captures the scene Saturday night at the Hudson Hometown Music Fest. Submitted photo

Hudson hometown music fest 

Time: 12 p.m.-11 p.m. 

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9 

Location: 505 1st St., Hudson.  

Cost: Free

Enjoy live music, silent auctions, dunk tanks and caricatures all day Saturday. Some of the musical talents include Boondoggle, Firewater Gospel Choir, Tony Sig & The Smokes, Jenny Ledoux, Gently, Gently and SPF-30 Band. More information can be found at e-clubhouse.org/sites/hudsonwi/. 

Art on the Kinni is always held on the first Saturday after Labor Day along the banks of the Kinnickinnic River in the downtown River Falls area. This year’s date is Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. File photo.

Art on the Kinni

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9 

Location: Heritage Park, West Maple St., River Falls 

Cost: Free 

Artful day with over 70 vendors taking in the Kinnickinnic river views. Live music, food and kid activities will all be available. More information can be found at riverfallscab.org/aok

2023 classic car and bike show 

Time: 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. 

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10 

Location: The Garage Bikes and Brews, 109 West Cedar St., River Falls 

Cost: Free 

Live music, food trucks and seeing a variety of classic cars and bikes from throughout the area all taking place at The Garage Bikes and Brews brewery/bike shop. More information can be found at garagebikesbrews.com/

Freedom golf center tournament 

Time: Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., the tournament begins at 12 p.m. and social hour and dinner begins at 5 p.m.

Date: Monday, Sept. 11

Location: New Richmond Golf Club, 1226 180th Ave. 

Cost: A team of two is $250 and a group of four is $500

The money earned from this tournament will be used toward the building of the Freedom Park Center, which will host veterans, senior citizens and community events. Registration is available online on eventcaddy.com or via email at BrentCoulthart@gmail.com

