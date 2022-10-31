Trunk or Treat
Join Cambridge Senior Living, 2525 Ward Ave., Hudson, for Trunk or Treat on Oct. 29, 1-3 p.m. Trunk or Treat is a fun and safe way for kids of all ages to show off their costumes and get lots of candy. Cambridge also will be collecting donations for the St. Croix Valley Food Bank.
All Hallows Eve
Pop over to the Hudson Area Public Library on Friday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m., in Room 219 for this All Hallows Eve party with the Sanderson Sisters. Join us for an after-hours party and choose from several different activities including cookie decorating, costume contest and viewing of the movie Hocus Pocus. This event is for grades 6-12. Register online.
Trick or treat trail
The Hudson Area Public Library will be hosting a Halloween and fun-filled event on Saturday, Oct. 29, noon to 2 p.m., at Lakefront Park. Bring the kids for trick or treating, crafts and activities. Join us and our community partners along the sidewalks through Hudson’s beautiful Lakefront Park. Scary costumes are discouraged. Everyone is welcome.
Scavenger hunt
Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks are ready to take you on a flashlight scavenger hunt on Saturday, Oct. 28 anytime from 6:30-8:30 p.m.. Meet at the Willow River State Park Nature Center. With Halloween approaching and the nights becoming dark and eerie, there’s no better time to embark on a flashlight scavenger hunt. Search for items, uncover nocturnal animals, solve riddles and claim a participation prize before the creatures of the night claim you.
Don't forget to bring a flashlight and wear your Halloween costume.
A Symphony of Terror
100 years ago, this horror classic obliterated the boundaries between the real and the unreal. This archetypal film version of the Dracula legend skillfully contrasts impressionistic sunlit images of the natural world with the expressionistic figure of the vampire. The restored organ score is based on surviving fragments of the original orchestral score composed by Hans Erdmann. Put on your best scary costume and join perennial favorite Dennis James for this spooky evening at the Phipps Center for the Arts on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $20.
Piano euo
Spanish born duo-pianists Elena Martín and Jose Melitón have been hailed by critics and audiences alike as one of the most compelling talents of their generation. These pianists emerged within the realm of Spanish two-piano music, thanks to their “playing in perfect synchronization and with hypnotic poetry...sharply chiseled refinement, fierce commitment, and palpable charisma,” John Salmon wrote in the American Music Teacher’s Magazine, U.S.A.
Enjoy this duos performance at the Phipps Center for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $20.
Trick or Treat on Main
The River Falls Chamber will be facilitating this year's Trick or Treat on Main which will take place Oct. 31 from 3-5pm this year. This event allows local families to trick or treat along Main Street (and side street) businesses. Businesses will indicate their participation by hanging the official Trick or Treat on Main 2022 poster at their location prior to and during the event. This is a great opportunity for families to enjoy fun and safe trick-or-treating! Participating businesses can be found online.
