Taste of Hot Air Affair
Time: VIP admission, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 28.
Location: White Eagle Golf Club, 316 White Eagle Trail, Hudson.
Cost: VIP $50; general $30.
Join The Hudson Lions Club for "The Taste" – of Hot Air Affair to kick off the start of the Hudson Hot Air Affair activities. This event offers a variety of local beer, wine and spirit sampling as well as cheese, chocolates and sweets. Live music provided by Boondoggle.
There will be a silent auction and wine pull auction featuring 15 vendors including White Eagle Golf Club. Proceeds from both auctions will benefit the Lions Kids Blind Camp, assist in scholarship funding and more.
Learn to snowshoe
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Jan. 28.
Location: Willow River State Park Nature Center, 1034 County Highway A, Hudson.
Cost: $5 cash or credit accepted, and vehicle admission into the park is required.
More information: wrsnowshoe@gmail.com, call or text 715-869-3695.
Join the Friends group at Willow River State Park and learn to snowshoe. The group will be provided basic instruction on how to snowshoe and then send you off to explore the park's snowshoe trails. The program will be run on a first come, first served basis. Snowshoes will be supplied or you can bring your own and we will help you get them properly fitted to your boots. Dress for the weather and bring along water and good waterproof boots and pants.
Drop in anytime.
An Evening with Ella
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 28.
Location: The Phipps Center for the Arts, John H. Potter Theater,
Cost: Start at $20.
More information: Thephipps.org.
“An Evening with Ella” features the Minnesota Jazz Chamber Orchestra and the smooth, soulful vocals of Courtney Burton, celebrating the most popular female jazz singer in the United States for more than 50 years, Ella Fitzgerald. This show includes a variety of the First Lady of Song’s repertoire, such as “Something’s Got to Give,” “It’s All Right with Me,” “Skylark,” and “Too Darn Hot.” Add in a bit of comic relief, a dash of audience participation, and always entertaining live music, and you have a memorable show that you won’t want to miss.
Teddy bear concert
Time: 10-11:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 28.
Location: Hudson Middle School multipurpose room, 1300 Carmichael Road.
Cost: Free.
Join Miss Sara and the Hudson School District Orchestra for the annual Teddy Bear Concert.
Gentle Yoga
Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan 28.
Location: River Falls Library
Cost: Free
Melissa Rose instructs introduction to a blending of yoga, Pilates, ballet, strength and breath to help you get stronger and help prevent injuries. Sign up at the library's website.
Serenity Drum Circle
Time: 11:15-12:15 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan 28.
Location: Inspiring Action Yoga Studio, 128 S. Main St, River, Falls
Cost: $15
Discover your inner rhythm by group drumming at the Serenity Roots Drum Circle Group. Drumming provides a fun and relaxing way to connect with one another while also leading to a deeper sense of self awareness. Contact Lori Vogler for registration information.
