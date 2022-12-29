New Year’s Eve’s Eve party
Time: 9 p.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 30.
Location: Smilin’ Moose Lodge Bar and Grill,
Cost: Free.
A lot of people already have house parties and big plans for New Year’s Eve, including Tim Sigler Band, so Smilin’ Moose thought, heck, why not throw a big New Year’s Eve pre-party on Dec. 30 instead?
Swingin,’ rockin’ in the New Year
Time: 3 p.m. and7:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 31.
Location: Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St.
Cost: Tickets start at $15 for youth, regular tickets for $20 regular or premium tickets for $30.
More information: thephipps.org.
A tradition at the Phipps – Colleen Raye, Debbie O’Keefe and The Blue Eyes Band are going to be rockin' and swingin’ in 2023 with an exciting variety of songs, old and new, to get the celebration going. This talented group goes from Sinatra to Bonnie Raitt to The Beatles and Judy Garland, Michael Bublé and more, performing songs from the 40s right up to today. This entertaining trio of singers and the top-notch Blue Eyes Band are not only excellent musicians but always make this annual New Year’s Eve concert a party.
New Year’s Eve party
Time: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 31.
Location: Guv’s Place, 726 Sixth St., North Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Ring in the New Year a little bit early at Guv’s. This way if you have places to be at midnight, we can still celebrate. Live music from Misadventure 8-11 p.m. and an early champagne toast at 11 p.m.
New Year’s Eve party
Time: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 31.
Location: Hudson Tap, 417 Second St., Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Hudson Tap is throwing a fully decorated party with favors and a champagne toast at midnight.
Football tailgate
Time: 2-9 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Jan. 1.
Location: The Garage Bikes + Brews, 109 West Cedar, River Falls.
Cost: $30.
Tickets: Tickets are limited. Search “Packer - Viking Tailgate Experience” on eventbrite.com.
Join The Garage Bikes + Brews in River Falls for a Tailgate Experience as the Packers take on the Vikings New Year's day.
Tickets include light food and one brew up to a $6 value.
