Bird hike
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 10.
Location: Carpenter Nature Center, 279 South Cove Road, Hudson.
Cost: $5 per participant, free for St. Croix Valley Bird Club members and Friends of the Carpenter Nature Center.
More information: Reservations required. Call 651-437-4359.
Hike various trails on our Wisconsin campus and learn to identify birds with local experts from the St. Croix Valley Bird Club.
Cookie walk
Time: Doors open at 8:30 a.m., walk from 9 a.m. to noon.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 10.
Location: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 502, County Road UU, Hudson.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is hosting its annual holiday cookie walk. A large selection of cookies, bars, candy, breads and gluten free items will be available for sale. The homemade goodies will be pre-packaged. The church is handicap accessible.
All proceeds from the cookie walk will be donated to Hudson Food Cupboard and Hope Academy.
Dance master class
Time: 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Dec. 11.
Location: Art Studio One, Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson.
Cost: $15.
More information: Registration required at thephipps.org.
Master classes are individual classes designed for mature dances to challenge themselves and connect through movement. They rotate styles and instructors seasonally. The next master class will focus on contemporary style with Abby Countryman.
Holiday cookie, candy bake
Time: 1-4 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Dec. 11.
Location: Hudson Middle School room 247, 1300 Carmichael Road, Hudson.
Cost: $55.
More information: Register at hudsonraiders.ce.eleyo.com.
Students will participate as a group making cookies and candies for the holidays during this community education class. Favorites like Russian tea cakes, peanut butter kiss cookies, cranberry-orange shortbread cookies, chocolate fudge and pretzel rods dipped in caramel and chocolate. Each student will go home with 10 dozen boxed holiday treats. All packaging is supplied.
Home for the Holidays
Date, time: Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Monday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hudson High School, 1501 Vine St., Hudson.
Cost: $10 for students and $15 for adults.
Tickets: Hudsonraiders.org.
The Hudson School Districit’s choral department will showcase its vocal talents at its 2022 Home for the Holidays concerts.
Pictures with Santa
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 10.
Location: FIT Real Estate Group, 2301 Simply Living Lane, Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Santa is coming to Hudson with FIT Real Estate Group. This event is free and open to the public. There will be cocoa, hot cider, cookies and a hay ride.
Tattersall winter market
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11.
Location: Tattersall Distilling and Events Center, 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls.
Cost: Free.
Tattersall's winter market returns at its downtown River Falls location. This year marks the largest market yet with more than 80 local artisans and makers from Wisconsin and Minnesota. Guests can look forward to handmade pottery, jewelry, clothing, home goods, curated gifts, local art, barware and more.
Brunch and photos with Santa will be available until 4 p.m.
A few notable gifts include Bottled in Bond Wheated Bourbon, memberships to its annual Cask Club featuring four, one-of-a-kind barreled spirits curated by head distiller Bentley Gilman, branded merchandise and special holiday gift packs.
‘The Great North Pole Bake-Off & North Pole's Got Talent’
Date, time: Fridays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 at 7 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; and Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18 at 2 p.m.
Location: Black Box Theater at the Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson.
Cost: Youth tickets $15; adult tickets $20.
More information: thephipps.org
It’s a reality show double feature for the holiday season. First off, inhabitants at the North Pole compete to create festive and fun holiday bakes. Hosted by cheery and comedic elves Merry Yuletide and Noel Joyeux, this week’s challenge is cookies inspired by Christmas carols. Then, Elf hosts Holly Daze and Mistletoe Merryman welcome judges Mrs. Claus, the pun-loving Ruby the Red-Lipped Reindeer, and Old St. Nick himself to judge the talent show in this reality TV spoof.
All shows are best for ages 4 and over.
Visit with Santa
Time: 12-3 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Dec. 11
Location: Thorcraft Custom Kitchens, 512 Second St., Hudson.
Cost: Free
Santa will visit with children at Thorcraft Custom Kitchens. Be sure to bring your lists so Santa can hear your holiday wishes. Parents bring your cameras for fabulous photo opportunities.
‘White Christmas the Musical’
Date, time: Fridays, Nov. 18 and 25, Dec. 9 and 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday’s, Nov. 19 and 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday’s, Dec. 10 and 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Nov. 20 and 27, Dec. 11 and 18 at 2 p.m.
Location: Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson.
Cost: $15 for youth under 18, $20 regular or $30 premium.
More information: thephipps.org.
Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features a dazzling score of well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” and the perennial title song, “White Christmas.” Best for audiences ages 8 and over.
