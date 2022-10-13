Hilltop Pumpkin Party
The beloved Pumpkin Party is back on Saturday Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Camp St. Croix-Day Croix, 345 Riverview Dr. in Hudson. Admission is free and outdoor events include horse-drawn wagon rides, pumpkin decorating, petting zoo, kids costume contest at 1:30 p.m., games, activities, food and treats.
Booya cook-off
On Saturday, Oct. 15, North Hudson Pepper Fest is hosting its Booya cook-off fundraiser, 3-8 p.m. behind Kozy Korner, 708 Sixth St. N. Join for a fall afternoon of food, fun and friends. Cast your vote in the Booya competition, listen to music, play a few games, enter the raffles and more. Proceeds benefit the future Pepper Fest Park Community Center. Visit pepperfest.org/booya for more information.
AppleFest
It’s time for the third annual Apple Fest, Friday, Oct. 14, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at R and D Catering on Highway 65, just south of New Richmond. The two days will be filled with arts, crafts, live music and food trucks. This year there are more than 40 vendors.
Attendance is free.
Ghost tour
Is Hudson haunted? Join the Hudson Trolley Company to find out. Experience the darker side of our city as a collection of mysterious stories, from our local residents, are transcribed for this haunted tour. This tour will have you sitting on the edge of your seat or jumping out of it. Board the 'Trolley of Doom', if you dare, and hear of all things spooky, chilling and thought provoking.
Seating is limited so visit hudsontrolley.com to get tickets early.
The upcoming tours is Friday, Oct. 14. This tour is about an hour and 15 minutes, at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Price is $35 plus tax.
This tour is not recommended for children under the age of 13 years old.
Tours board and conclude at 1004 Third St., Hudson.
Fairy tale detective
Granny can’t tell her favorite fairy tales because someone really cruel and evil is stealing all the props. Breadcrumbs, magic beans, a basket of goodies, a glass slipper – all missing. The future of fairy tales is at stake and it’s up to the title character to set things right.
With detective reasoning and his connections to the fairy tale underworld, plus some dumb luck, Nick Tickle sets out to locate the mysterious figure who’s been pilfering all the props. He may require some help from the audience to solve his toughest case ever.
This show in the blackbox theater at the Phipps Center for the Arts is best for ages 4 and over.
Shows are Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 15, 4 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 22, 1 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 22, 4 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 23, 2 p.m.
Tickets for 17 and under are $15 and $20 for adults.
Family STEM
Join Mr. Chirs at the Hudson Area Public Library for hands-on family STEM fun. No registration required. Supplies provided for the first 16 participants on Oct. 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the break room at the library.
Fall colors hike
Join Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks at at the Willow River Nature Center, 1034 County Highway A, Hudson on Saturday, Oct. 15, for the fall colors hike that leaves at 9 a.m. sharp.
Fall is upon us, get outdoors and enjoy it. Join naturalist Ashley on a 6-mile round trip hike to the Willow Falls while observing the beautiful fall colors of several deciduous trees. This will be a more strenuous, long distance hike with some sections of very hilly terrain. Be sure to bring along water, a camera, good hiking shoes and dress in layers for the ever-changing weather.
Final farm tour
The last farm tour of 2022 at Pleasant Pasture Animal Sanctuary, 1440 140th St., New Richmond, will be Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m. Cost is $10 for ages 12 and up. Pet the cows, feed the pigs, hold the cats and participate in more interactive and fun, educational activities for all ages. After the tour paint kindness stones to keep, gift or hide to surprise and delight a stranger. Register at pleasantpasture.org or call 651-728-3141.
Book sale
The River Falls Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will hold its annual book sale at 120 N. Main St., site of last year’s sale. This annual River Falls tradition is scheduled for three extended weekends: Oct. 6, 7 and 8, Oct. 13, 14, and 15, Oct. 20, 21, and 22. The hours for the sale are 10 a.m-7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be book drop offs at area grocery stores in Hudson and River Falls (County Market, Dick’s, and Family Fresh). We are again asking that the community donate well-loved but gently-used books for resale to support scholarships for women. Call 715 629 7392 with questions.
Vines, Wines, Good Times
Join Forestville Vines for food, drinks and a silent auction on Oct. 15 in River Falls. Join the Free Clinic of Pierce & St. Croix Counties for our annual fall fundraising event. Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $5 for kids.
The ticket price includes live music by local talent "Half Shebang", drink ticket, lunch and dessert, games and a silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at the Forestville Vines website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.