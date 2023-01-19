Learn to snowshoe
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Jan. 22.
Location: Meet at the parking lot down the hill from the entrance station at Kinnickinnic State Park, W11983 820th Ave., River Falls.
Cost: $5 cash or credit accepted, and vehicle admission into the park is required.
More information: wrsnowshoe@gmail.com, call or text 715-869-3695.
Join the Friends group at Kinnickinnic State Park and learn to snowshoe. The group will be provided basic instruction on how to snowshoe and then send you off to explore the park's snowshoe trails. The program will be run on a first come, first served basis. Snowshoes will be supplied or you can bring your own and we will help you get them properly fitted to your boots. Dress for the weather and bring along water and good waterproof boots and pants.
Drop in anytime.
Little learner storytime
Time: 10-11 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 19.
Location: Friday Memorial Library, 155 East First Street, New Richmond.
Cost: Free.
Julie hosts an indoor storytime at the library. Join along as she shares stories and songs and then invites you to play a fine-motor learning activity. Best for ages two through five.
The same program is offered twice a week, so pick the day that works best for you.
Willow River State Park
Time: 10 a.m. to noon.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 21.
Location: Sledding hill at Willow River State Park, 1034 County Highway A, Hudson.
Cost: Free. Snowshoes available for rent for $7 per pair. Call 715-869-3695 or email wrsnowshoe@gmail.com at least two days in advance to check on availability.
More information: willowkinnifriends.org.
Drop in anytime and hit the sledding hill, explore the natural playground area, go on a self-led winter scavenger hunt, or even paint the snow. We will have a couple of sleds available to use but feel free to bring your favorite one along.
Little learner storytime
Time: 11 a.m. to noon.
Date: Friday, Jan. 20.
Location: Friday Memorial Library, 155 East First Street, New Richmond.
Cost: Free.
Julie hosts an indoor storytime at the library. Join along as she shares stories and songs and then Melissa, a dance teacher from The Dancing House, will lead music and movement through props and play. Best for ages two through Five.
Professional wrestling
Time: 6-9:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 21.
Location: Hop and Barrel Brewing Co, 310 Second St., Hudson.
Cost: Adult: $20; Kids 12 and under $10.
Tickets: At the door or online at buytickets.at/ironheartprowrestling/815725.
Live Professional Wrestling brought to you by Iron Heart Pro Wrestling and Hop and Barrel Brewing.
PJ day, movie matinee
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 20.
Location: Hudson Area Public Library, room 219, 700 First St.
Cost: Free.
Come to the library for a movie and munchies on a day off from school. We’ll be showing a family friendly film. No registration required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.