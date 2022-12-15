‘A Very Yam Haus Xmas’
Time: Door opens at 5 p.m., concert at 6 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Dec. 18.
Location: Hudson High School, 1501 Vine Street.
Cost: Tickets are $20. Kids 12 and under are free.
Tickets: Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
“We like to be home for the holidays,” reads a post on Yam Haus’ Instagram.
Lars Pruitt, Seth Blum and Zach Beinlich will return to Hudson High School, their alma mater, with bandmate Jake Felstow, for a festive holiday performance.
In partnership with River Valley Charities, 20 percent of the revenue generated at the event will go toward fighting food insecurity through the Hudson Backpack and Food Program.
The show will open with Minneapolis based singer-songwriter Colin Bracewell.
The show will include new and old Yam Haus music, of course with a mix of Christmas tunes.
“Whatever the holiday season means for you, we hope you know you are loved and you always have a safe space in our little community,” the post continues.
Breakfast with Santa
Time: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 17.
Location: Camp St. Croix, Weyerhaeuser Lodge, 345 Riverview Drive.
Cost: Children 3 and under are free. All others are $10 each for breakfast.
Register on the YMCA's website.
Camp St. Croix is hosting breakfast with Santa including pancakes, eggs, sausage, fruit, juice and coffee, plus crafts, wreath making, letter writing and, of course, a visit with Santa.
River City Chorale
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 17.
Location: St. Patrick’s Church in Hudson, 1500 Vine St.
Cost: Students age 6-17 are $10; adults are $17. Tickets available online or at the door.
More info: therivercitychorale.org.
This December, fans of choral music and Hudson High School’s former music director, Andy Haase, will again receive the gift of a live holiday concert.
Christmas with the River City Chorale, a non-profit choir based in the St. Croix Valley, will host a concert this Saturday.
The concert will feature the voices of more than 120 singers in the annual Christmas Chorale as well as the 40-member Ensemble Singers. Holiday music selections will feature popular Twin Cities quintet, North Shore Brass, as well as other area musicians.
Community Christmas
Time: 10 a.m. to noon.
Date: Saturday, Dec . 17.
Location: Hudson Area Public Library, children’s area, 700 First St.
Cost: Free.
The Hudson Area Public Library will host its annual Community Christmas event. There will be Santa visits, stories, crafts, treats and a gift for each child.
‘The Great North Pole Bake-Off & North Pole's Got Talent’
Dates and time: Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m.
Location: Phipps Center for the Arts, Black Box Theater, 109 Locust St.
Cost: Youth tickets are $15 and adult tickets are $20.
More information: thephipps.org.
It’s a reality show double feature for the holiday season. First, inhabitants at the North Pole compete to create festive and fun holiday bakes. Hosted by cheery and comedic elves Merry Yuletide and Noel Joyeux, this week’s challenge is cookies inspired by Christmas carols. Then, Elf hosts Holly Daze and Mistletoe Merryman welcome judges Mrs. Claus, the pun-loving Ruby the Red-Lipped Reindeer, and Old St. Nick himself to judge the talent show in this reality TV spoof.
All shows are best for ages 4 and over.
Holly-Jolly scavenger hunt
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 17.
Location: Willow River Nature Center, 1034 County Road A, Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Join at the Nature Center for a holly-jolly scavenger hunt along the Hidden Ponds Nature Trail. Search for items, solve riddles and jingle all the way as we celebrate one of the most wonderful holidays of the year. Come dressed for the weather and ready for some outdoor fun.
Robert Baril Comedy Event at Hop and Barrel
Time: Music, 6-8 p.m.; comedians, 8-10 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 17.
Location: Hop & Barrel Brewing, 310 Second St.
Cost: Free.
More information: hopandbarrelbrewing.com.
Bring your friends and family for a night of music and comedy in the taproom. Beers – and laughs – will be flowing all night long. Featuring Khadijah Cooper with Nate Abshire headlining and live music by Tommy Bentz.
Little learner storytime
Time: 10-11 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 15, or Friday, Dec. 16.
Location: Friday Memorial Library, 155 East First Street, New Richmond.
Cost: Free.
Julie hosts an indoor storytime at the library. Join along as she shares stories and songs and then invites you to play a fine-motor learning activity. Best for ages two through five.
The same program is offered twice a week, so pick the day that works best for you.
Santa at Rustic Eagle
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Dec. 18.
Location: Rustic Eagle Home Decor and Furnishings, 1477 Highway 65, New Richmond.
Cost: Free.
Grab your lists and come see the big guy. Back again this year so bring your cameras and enjoy treats and shopping while the kids tell Santa all their Christmas wishes.
