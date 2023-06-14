“Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry…”
That is what Jean Meier was thinking to herself as she walked up to the podium to accept the New Richmond Chamber of Commerces’ Business Woman of the Year Award during a ceremony, Tuesday, May 7.
The award is a testament to the consistency of compassion Meier has provided during her more than 33 years working as a nurse, primarily in obstetrics, first for Holy Family Hospital and now Westfields Hospital and Clinic.
“I’m just doing my job. I do what I love to do. My patients are important to me. All the things we provide for our patients are why I do what I do,” Meier said.
Meier took advantage of the podium to lift up other women in the community.
“I wanted to be able to point out the fact that there are a lot of women who have made such a difference in our community with the people they have worked with and the people that they have served and they all deserve to be recognized,” Meier said.
Delivering a living legacy
Meier began her career in healthcare working as a nurse tech on the med-surg unit at Holy Family while she finished her registered nursing degree. The position exposed her to a variety of departments including emergency medicine and provided her with supervisory skills as well.
When an opportunity opened up in the birth center, she jumped at it.
“I had always wanted to be in OB because my experiences when I had all four of my children here at the hospital were great,” Meier said. “I always felt like this was such a positive, uplifting area, an area where you can be a part of a memory that a family has that lasts a lifetime. I really wanted to be a part of that.”
In 2016, when Dr. Hanson retired, someone Meier had worked very closely with over the years, staff conducted a review of the hospital’s hand-written delivery log to determine how many babies Hanson had delivered. That review revealed that Meier had been involved with 450 deliveries during her time working with Hanson and other providers. Being present in that moment when a life begins, shaping the start of that life is at the heart of why Meier does what she does.
“It’s not just the physical piece, it’s the emotional piece, the memories and the bonding. It’s the very first time you look into the eyes of your baby,” Meier said.
Her days of hands-on deliveries are fewer now with Meier’s promotion to management as Women’s Health and Birth Center Manager but she is still more than willing to help out when needed.
“If they need a helping hand, I have no problem throwing on a pair of scrubs and helping out. In fact, patient care to me is the best part of my job,” Meier said.
In her position as birth center manager, Meier feels strongly that the fourteen staff members she oversees have not only the rigorous training, access to state of the art technology and regular educational opportunities, but that they also have the instincts to discern what each individual patient needs.
“It takes a special person to be an OB nurse, somebody who can be empathetic, who can really meet that patient where they’re at and provide the kind of care that is best for them,” Meier said. “Each delivery is as different as the baby being delivered and the mother giving birth.”
In any job, confidence grows with experience. In Meier’s case, all of her years of experience are focused on the safe delivery of a baby and the welfare of its mother. When the job is done with competence, compassion and heart, the baby goes home. For the nurse, that specific experience usually ends there. For that child and its parents, the experience is just beginning. To have someone finish the story means a lot.
“I will never forget you and what you did for me.”
Those were the words a mother shared with Meier recalling her preeclampsia experience and the support and compassion Meier provided to get her through those scary moments. They are also the kind of confirmation, more than any award, that mean so much to someone like Jean Meier, that she did her job to the best of her ability and made a real and meaningful difference in a mother’s life, one to be remembered.
The continuity of care Meier has provided over her more than 33 years of service is an example to be aspired to. She is what it means to be a kind, caring, competent healthcare professional. Her story flies in the face of popular depictions of healthcare as adversarial, impersonal and impatient. That is why it is important to share her story.
“It’s how you make people feel in those moments that they remember forever. To be remembered for how you cared is the ultimate compliment.
