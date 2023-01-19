Westfields Hospital and Clinic Foundation’s first fundraiser of 2023 takes place in-person on Thursday, Feb. 9, starting at 5 p.m. at the 45th Parallel Distillery in New Richmond.
Wineology pairs a five-course meal with carefully selected wines and an auction both online and live.
Proceeds from the evening benefit heart health services, education and technology at Westfields Hospital & Clinic.
Bidding for the online auction items opens Monday, Feb. 6.
“We are ready to put the fun in fundraising,” foundation Director Jo Wrich said. “This year’s cause of Healthy Hearts will be a great opportunity for our guests to meet many of the highly skilled people who make our hearts happy and healthy.”
For people who can’t make this year’s event, the foundation is offering a “party of four” take-home option with food, wine and more.
Last year’s virtual Wineology event raised more than $52,000 for women’s health services, education and technology at Westfields.
To buy tickets or help sponsor the event, visit the Westfields Hospital & Clinic Foundation website.
