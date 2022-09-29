The director of oncology/infusion therapy services at Westfields Hospital and Clinic in New Richmond has been named 2022 Nurse Leader of the Year by a nursing organization.
Lisa Johnson-Bleskey, RN, received the award from the Wisconsin Organization of Nurse Leaders recently in Pewaukee.
The award honors nurses who demonstrate creativity in their leadership, serve as role models, show compassion and are active in their communities, among other attributes. Nurse leaders from throughout Wisconsin were nominated.
“Winning this award seems surreal because to me I am just doing my job like many other nurse leaders who I have the privilege to work with every day,” Johnson-Bleskey said. “Being nominated by leaders I look up to means the world to me.”
Johnson-Bleskey was nominated for the award by Leanne Roggemann, vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer at Westfields, who said, “Lisa is a respectful and strong ethical leader. She has the respect of her peers and partners across the organization.”
Johnson-Bleskey’s team at Westfields includes registered nurses, social workers, grief counselors, nurse practitioners, genetic counselors, dietitians and physicians. She is also director of the Cancer Center of Western Wisconsin, a cooperative of five local health care organizations that provides comprehensive cancer care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.