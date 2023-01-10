Westfields first 2023 baby

Mallory Kelly and Jonathan Walker with their son, Waylon Kelly Walker — the first baby of 2023 to be born at Westfields Hospital & Clinic. 

 Submitted

New Richmond’s first baby of 2023 arrived at 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Westfields Hospital & Clinic Birth Center.

Waylon Kelly Walker made his New Year’s debut to proud parents Mallory Kelly and Jonathan Walker of New Richmond. He weighed 6 pounds and measured 19 inches.

Waylon’s parents extended gratitude to Dr. Hershel Zis Weisberg and the nursing staff, describing their care at Westfields as a “great experience.”

