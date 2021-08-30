Find employment resources
Job Centers of Wisconsin will be at the New Richmond Friday Memorial Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept 1. The center can provide assistance with enhancing a job search, applying for unemployment, resume writing, interview preparation and networking.
Highway 35 construction
Construction continues on Highway 35 through Hudson and North Hudson.
This week crews will be working on asphalt pavement between the Lolo’s driveway and Coulee Road as well as in the northbound lane from Coulee to Vine Street.
The southbound lane through downtown Hudson is expected to reopen later this week.
The road between Division and South street, the connector between Hudson and North Hudson, will continue to be closed until Sept. 3. The opening could be delayed with inclement weather.
Back to school
Kids are back in the schools this week.
Hudson students return for their first day on Monday, Aug. 30.
River Falls students start on Wednesday, Sept. 1
New Richmond students are back in the classroom starting on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
See how schools are addressing COVID-19 concerns this year here.
