ROBERTS -- Preparation for the Wisconsin DOT's US 12 resurfacing project will begin Monday, May 3, with full construction planned to start after July 4.
The preparation work, including clearing trees and installing silt fences, is expected to be completed by Friday, May 14. During it, there will be single-lane closures controlled by flaggers between La Barge Road and the Highway 65 South roundabout north of Roberts.
Monarch Paving Co. of Amery is the prime contractor for the project. To extend the service life of US 12 and reduce the number of run-off-the-road crashes, construction will entail:
Removing 3.25 inches of the existing asphalt, repairing areas of severe deterioration and resurfacing the 5.19-mile stretch of US 12 from Ross Road in the town of Hudson to the west junction of WIS 65 South.
Replacing or cleaning culverts.
Removing or replacing guardrail.
Widening the paved shoulders from 3 feet to 5 feet.
Installing centerline and shoulder rumble strips.
Replacing concrete approaches and adding flumes at the bridge over the railroad tracks.
Replacing pavement markings.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:
Follow @WisDOTnorthwest on Twitter
Visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/
Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal.
