It was a long-lost but familiar feeling being surrounded by fellow art lovers at Seasons Gallery. On the evening of Monday, Aug. 22, the space was filled to celebrate and admire the work of 20 artists who participated in a plein air event over the last few months.

Plein Air Hudson awards “Where Silas Sleeps” by Naomi Tiry Salgado People’s Choice: “Super Moon over Hudson,” Wendy Lacska. Second Place: “Warm and Cool at Willow River,” Bob Upton. Third Place: “Upside Down,” Hannah Heyer. Honorable Mention: “The Blue House,” Pat Undis. Honorable Mention: “Perpetual Motion,” Cheryl LeClair-Sommer. Honorable Mention: “Railroad Bridge,” Jo Nelson. Honorable Mention: “Willow River,” James Turner.

Plein Air Hudson returned after another familiar, but not so beloved event in our recent history – COVID-19.

Hosted and organized by Seasons Gallery, 401 Second St., Plein Air Hudson is a competition for artists to showcase their ability to capture a moment outdoors.

Seasons’ owners Angel and Luke MacMenamin were overjoyed at the outcome of the event. It was their first time hosting a plein air since buying the gallery in 2020.

This year’s judge, Richard Abraham, had the challenging task of selecting four honorable mentions, third place, second place and the “best in show” award.

Abraham is a painter out of the Twin Cities who has participated in previous Plein Air Hudson events.

His selections for the evening, Abraham said, are subjective. Art is in the eye of the beholder. Despite the significant number of splendid works in the show, Abraham had to choose his favorites to receive the few awards up for selection.

“Best in show” was awarded to “Where Silas Sleeps” by Naomi Tiry Salgado. Her title references a story in history and those who know it can guess the view she depicted.

Silas Snell was a riverman who traveled through Hudson in the late 1840s. He told his captain, "When I die I would like to be buried on the top of that bluff." And so his captain kept his word and upon Snell’s death, buried him at what we now know as Prospect Park.

Plein Air Hudson purchase awards Prior to the celebration and award selection, community members and businesses committed their support by buying a purchase award for $300. That contribution went toward the purchase of a painting from the plein air event, in which they had first pick. The purchase award sponsors this year were: The Bruch Family; Ken and Gloria Derks; Mel and Joe Olson; David Estreen and Karen Neset; St. Croix Valley Dentistry, Dr. Brian Whisler; Bridget and Tom Mayer; The Oral Surgery Center, Steve Rodenburg, DDS; Judi Klingsick and Rich Claybaker; Hudson Hospital Foundation, Tessa Boury; First State Bank and Trust, Jason Howard.

Salgado’s piece captures the river, its valley and city of Hudson below from the view at Prospect Park.

“It caught my eye right away,” Abraham said. “It’s really a painting about paint as much as it is about the view.”

Abraham’s admiration for the piece was echoed by many throughout the night, including fellow Plein Air Hudson participants.