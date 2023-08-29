Jennifer Williamson, the development director of the Wisconsin Conservation Voters organization, presented at the Carpenter Nature Center on Aug. 24 on environmental voting.
Williamson’s presentation titled “Use Your Vote to Protect Wisconsin’s Environment” highlighted the organization’s mission and work to assure legislative work is being done to properly protect the state’s ecosystem.
The talk explained the organization’s commitment to defend native land, natural resources and assure the beauty of Wisconsin’s natural environment. Williamson highlighted WCV’s dedication to clean water, clean energy and democracy.
Clean water in the works
Protection of lakes, block harmful mining projects and, especially, prevent PFAs from entering streams were all highlighted by Williamson.
Over 120 Wisconsin communities have PFAs contamination, Williamson said.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, PFAs are polyfluoroalkyl substances that are widely used, long lasting chemicals which break down slowly over time.
PFA’s can be found in water, air, fish and soil all throughout the globe. PFA exposure can lead to harmful health effects like liver damage, thyroid issues and more.
WNC found that the language in Wisconsin senate bill 312 limits DNR actions to clean up the spills, so they are currently working to revise the bill's rhetoric.
Clean energy progress
WNC’s current goal is to have 100% clean energy by 2050. In 2017, the state was at 1% clean energy, but presently the state is at 40% and growing.
While Wisconsin still heavily relies on coal and fossil fuels, the work of WNC is still ahead of them.
On a local level, the group put together a clean energy toolkit for local communities to use to instill greater, and greener, change to their homes. The toolkit includes ways for people to comprehend policies, track green energy progress, enact carbon reduction strategies and provide financing options.
Democracy
Williamson shared a map on how Wisconsin residents vote versus their representatives vote in office. WNC found a disparity in that Wisconsin voters are not being fairly represented by their leaders and are working to close this gap with voting trackers, scorecards and newsletters.
“Your voice, your action and your vote hold the power to safeguard Wisconsin land,” Williamson said.
The WCV’s website, conservationvoters.org, shares ways that people may volunteer, offers resources for people to learn more about conservation and how their vote may reflect such values and upcoming events that take place through the state.
