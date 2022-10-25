If you happen to be privy to the inner workings at the Civic Center in New Richmond, then you would know that City Administrator Noah Wiedenfled is among the first to arrive each day and last to leave.
If you have had the opportunity to work with Wiedenfeld in person then you would also know he is an optimistic leader, good at listening, prone to smiling accompanied by a good-natured laugh and very much engrossed in his public service career in city planning and government. He appears to genuinely love his job and care deeply about his community.
On the off chance that you do not recognize Wiedenfeld, he was the person bundled up from head to toe ringing the bell for the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign outside Walmart for 24 hours straight in frigid temperatures in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Wiedenfeld grew up on a 90-cow dairy farm in Lake Mills, Wisconsin, attained his BA in political science at UW Eau Claire and Master’s degree in public policy from the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School in 2015. He is an avid runner having completed more than 20 marathons including the Chicago Marathon in 2010..
Wiedenfeld began working for the city of New Richmond In 2015 as a management analyst and in a few short years was promoted to planning director in 2018, interim city administrator in 2020 and officially to city administrator/utilities manager in 2021.
On Oct. 12, the Wisconsin Policy Forum recognized Wiedenfeld with its Jean B. Tyler Leader of the Future Award for his “outstanding leadership, knowledge, and passion for city government – as well as his knack for thinking creatively to make city processes more efficient.”
The award is part of a slate of awards, now in its 30th year, intended to “recognize local governments and school districts for innovative problem-solving, advancing racial equity, and public-private cooperation, as well as individuals in the public sector for excellence, leaders of the future, and lifetime achievement.”
In the face of an ever more divisive political environment where leader’s decisions are routinely criticized on social media by an often misinformed and judgmental public just as frequently as they go unappreciated by the communities they benefit, the Forum awards recognize the effort, dedication and success of leaders despite the often thankless nature of public service.
"There has always been value in taking a day to recognize those who accept the challenge of working in public service," Forum President Rob Henken said. "Today, the Salute is now also one of the only opportunities we have as a community to say thank you to public workers at a time when a tight labor market gives them other options -- and an increasingly fraught political dynamic gives them even more incentive to consider private-sector opportunities.”
Wiedenfeld will be presented with his award at The Salute to Local Government event which will be held Nov. 16 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee
The Wisconsin Policy Forum conducts impartial public policy research and analysis to drive informed debate and effective decision-making in the state of Wisconsin Their research and facilitation activities encourage elected officials and community leaders to find effective, data-driven solutions to pressing policy challenges; and promote productive discussion among the public and private sectors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.