Will’s Playground began initially as a dream. It became Teresa De Young’s capstone project when she graduated from the New Richmond Area Community Foundation's Leadership Training Initiative in 2018.

During the ensuing five years including two defined by a devastating pandemic, De Young has lived the roller coaster ride that comes with trying to raise the half million dollars that it would take to build a universal playground.

On Tuesday, May 31, De Young was joined by her son Will, who has Down syndrome and for whom the playground is named, her daughter Gracie and a number of folks who have been instrumental in helping De Young realize her dream at a groundbreaking ceremony at Mary Park.

This is a monumental accomplishment, a make a difference moment five years in the making.

A universal playground is accessible to all including any person that happens to be in a wheelchair or anybody who has mobility issues as far as getting around the park.

Universal equipment is differentiated from typical slides and swings by design. It is adaptive supporting many styles of play by providing lower heights, handrails and a dedicated area for sensory play with a rubber flooring surface that is more forgiving while providing a smooth surface for wheelchair users and accessible restrooms.

Mom leads project to build playground Will was 6 years old when his mom began her quest to build a playground her son could enjoy …

“Five years ago we started this project as just an idea. Now here it is happening and happening so quickly. I really am just amazed with the support and generosity the community has shown. I’m almost speechless. It’s so amazing, my heart is just bursting,” De Young said.

According to New Richmond City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld, the equipment was due to be delivered the week of June 4 just after the Park Art Fair. If all goes according to plan, the new playground should be open for play sometime in July or early August.