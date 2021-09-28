A motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene after the St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 6:11 a.m. on Sept. 25 about a crash on I-94, near milepost 14, in the Town of Pleasant Valley.
Deputies arrived on scene and located a subject that was deceased in the roadway. The operator of the motorcycle, Steven R. Benner, 35, of Wilson, was traveling westbound on I-94. He was operating a 2014 Yamaha XVS950 motorcycle at the time of the crash.
From statements at the scene, motorists had come upon Benner lying in the roadway, after crashing his bike. Based on roadway evidence, it appeared that Benner had attempted emergency breaking in an attempt to avoid something, possibly an animal, in the roadway, which resulted in him
losing control of the bike.
Benner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.
As a result of the crash, westbound I-94 was closed and traffic was rerouted for approximately 3 hours in order to process the scene.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Baldwin Police Department, United Fire Departments and Baldwin EMS, WI State Patrol, St. Croix County Highway Shop and the St. Croix County Medical Examiners Office.
The incident represents the eighth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2021.
This incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.