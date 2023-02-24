It wasn’t quite the 2 feet we expected, but the Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond area got anywhere between 11-13 inches during the two days of winter storm, Feb. 22-23.
"It certainly doesn't live up to all the hype we've been hearing for days," John Hugdahl commented on Facebook.
MaryKay Rice
MaryKay Rice, customer service representative for the New Richmond Regional Airport manned one of the snowplows during Thursday's snowstorm.
Oshkosh snow blower
Airport Manager Mike Demulling manned the Oshkosh snow blower during Thursday's storm. Airport personnel operate snow removal equipment around the clock to keep runways and taxiways clear.
New Holland industrial tractor
The airport's New Holland industrial tractor with 20 foot ramp plow was plenty of action during Thursday's snow storm.
Fitzgerald Lawn Care
Crews from Fitzgerald Lawn Care were hard at work clearing sidewalks for local businesses during Thursday's snow.
Walter Thommes
Walter Thommes earned his frosted beard while clearing snow for Fitzgerald Lawn Care Thursday in downtown New Richmond.
Landry Larson
Landry Larson did not let the chilly temps or thigh deep snow prevent him from enjoying his snow day on the hill at Starr Elementary School in New Richmond.
Gunnar Strenke
Gunnar Strenke spent as much tine in the snow as on top of it Thursday afternoon at Starr Elementary School in New Richmond.
Locust Street
Looking at Locust Street toward downtown. Photo provided by
Back of house
The back patio at Urban Olive and Vine.
Out the door
Out the front door in River Falls.
Morning of
On the east side of of Hudson High School, the snow was still coming down at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Measured
Inches on inches in New Richmond.
14 inches
14 inches in River Falls.
MaryKay Rice
MaryKay Rice, customer service representative for the New Richmond Regional Airport manned one of the snowplows during Thursday's snowstorm.
Oshkosh snow blower
Airport Manager Mike Demulling manned the Oshkosh snow blower during Thursday's storm. Airport personnel operate snow removal equipment around the clock to keep runways and taxiways clear.
New Holland industrial tractor
The airport's New Holland industrial tractor with 20 foot ramp plow was plenty of action during Thursday's snow storm.
Fitzgerald Lawn Care
Crews from Fitzgerald Lawn Care were hard at work clearing sidewalks for local businesses during Thursday's snow.
Walter Thommes
Walter Thommes earned his frosted beard while clearing snow for Fitzgerald Lawn Care Thursday in downtown New Richmond.
Landry Larson
Landry Larson did not let the chilly temps or thigh deep snow prevent him from enjoying his snow day on the hill at Starr Elementary School in New Richmond.
Gunnar Strenke
Gunnar Strenke spent as much tine in the snow as on top of it Thursday afternoon at Starr Elementary School in New Richmond.
Locust Street
Looking at Locust Street toward downtown. Photo provided by
Back of house
The back patio at Urban Olive and Vine.
Out the door
Out the front door in River Falls.
Morning of
On the east side of of Hudson High School, the snow was still coming down at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Measured
Inches on inches in New Richmond.
14 inches
14 inches in River Falls.
Though the humans may not have enjoyed the immense amounts of shoveling and snow blowing and car scraping that came with the dumping, the dogs seemed to have a grand time prancing in the dusty piles.
Nyke
"Our dog, Nyke, loves the snow! He just burrows in it," said Jessie Nye of Troy Township.
Eat, sleep, snuggle
Snuggling snow in New Richmond.
Nyke
"Our dog, Nyke, loves the snow! He just burrows in it," said Jessie Nye of Troy Township.
Eat, sleep, snuggle
Snuggling snow in New Richmond.
Thank you, Star-Observer readers, for contributing your photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.