The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a public meeting to discuss water well quality in the towns of Warren and Hudson on Wednesday, March 8, 5:30 p.m. at Hudson High School 1501, Vine St.
Many drinking water wells in the towns of Warren and Hudson, situated in St. Croix County, are contaminated with trichloroethylene (TCE), a volatile organic compound. A Special Well Casing Depth Area was established in July 1991 to protect residents from exposure to the contaminated water.
New drinking water wells constructed in the area must be drilled below the contaminated aquifer and include certain well construction methods that prevent the contamination from entering the well. The Department of Natural Resources reviews variance requests to well construction requirements within the Special Well Casing Depth Area on a case-by-case basis.
The Department of Natural Resources will engage with interested stakeholders, including elected officials, well drillers, property owners and developers as it navigates the path forward.
This meeting will be availbale via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/87436474757, phone, 312-626-6799, as well as in person.
Meeting ID: 874 3647 4757
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.