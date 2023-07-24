On Thursday, July 20, the St. Croix Economic Development Corporation hosted a conversation with Michael Welsh on the 2023-25 Wisconsin state budget for the new biennium.
Welsh is the vice president of legislative affairs and communications at the Wisconsin Economic Development Association. He is also the co-owner of PW Government Relations Group, LLC, in Madison.
With his expertise, Welsh provided a wrap-up involving the economic developments with the legislative budget.
The new budget sets the stage for Wisconsin for the next two years with laws influencing economic development, business and industry.
Key takeaways
Governor Evers, in all three of his budgets proposed reducing the manufacturing and agricultural tax credit, which would have increased taxes on Wisconsin manufacturers by $650 million. Republicans succeeded in eliminating that debt provision, Welsh said.
The Joint Finance Committee, which is the legislature's budget writing committee, budgeted $4 million for talent attraction. $2 million is for veteran talent attraction and the other half is for general talent attraction.
The governor signed into law a $7 million local Youth Apprenticeship Grant. The budget bill also provides an additional $3 million for career and technical education grants, which are used at the high school level.
The legislature completely eliminated the personal property tax.
$1.5 billion in additional funding was provided to the transportation fund for transportation projects across the state, which brings the Wisconsin transportation budget to $8.1 billion in total.
The interest and the profits that banks make from small commercial loans to small businesses will now be tax free. Welsh said banks will be able offer better rates to provide easier access to capital.
June legislature bills
Welsh detailed a number of recently passed bills in relation to infrastructure and residential areas.
Wisconsin Act 14 creates a revolving loan fund to help developers pay for communities and developers pay for infrastructure.
Wisconsin Act 15 creates another revolving loan fund that developers and communities can tap into to rehabilitate mainstreet rental use.
Wisconsin Act 18 provides funding for communities and developers to transition abandoned, commercial properties into residential areas.
Moving forward
Towards the end of the presentation consisted of Welsh’s future plans for the state of Wisconsin.
There is a focus on providing new jobs throughout the state by making businesses eligible for tax prep credit.
Welsh aims to create tax credits for businesses that offer child care benefits for their employees.
There is also a push to figure out ways to sustain childcare centers through potential grants, scholarships, rewards, sales tax exemptions and the like.
