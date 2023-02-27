Pro - PRO choice. “We live in a state where a law was written in 1849 that dictates what pregnant people do with their bodies,” Danielle Johnson, previous candidate for state assembly, said as she broke down the pronunciation of Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s name.
Ta - TOugh on companies, “people who are going to make a buck contaminating our water, contaminating our land. We need someone who is going to be tough on the environment.”
Sie - SAY in fair maps. “They picked their voters when they picked these maps. That’s not the way it’s supposed to be.”
Wicz - WITS. “Please, let’s get our wits about us.”
Pro-tuh-say-witz.
At Hop and Barrel in Hudson on a sunny Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, progressive voters gathered to hear from primary champion Judge Janet Protasiewicz as she will vie for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court this spring.
Protasiewicz was an adjunct law professor and worked for 25 years as an assistant district attorney before taking her seat on the bench for nearly a decade as Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge.
It was last April that Protasiewicz started giving serious consideration to running for a seat on the supreme court, which is up for election as current Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Pat Roggensack will be retiring.
“The reason I decided to do it,” Protasiewicz said, “I could not sit back and watch right wing extremists, and that’s what they are, right wing extremists, hijack our supreme court. And I tell people that everything we care about, everything we care about, is on the line with who wins this election in just under six weeks.”
Protasiewicz expressed her caution in speaking about her values versus speaking about what she would do on any given case.
“As you know, the judge or justice can’t tell you what they’re going to do on a case, but I can tell you what my personal values are,” she said.
She asked the crowd about the recent redistricted maps across the state and was met with a wave of “boos.”
“Would they possibly be the most gerrymandered maps in this country?” she asked.
A resounding chorus of “yeahs,” came from the crowd.
Abortion access, environmental prioritization and elections protections were all top-of-mind issues for Protasiewicz and the voters in the taproom.
With the current 4-3 conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Protasiewicz made it clear that this is a rare opportunity for progressives to flip that power balance.
“I can tell you Justice [Rebecca] Dallet, Justice Ann Walsch Bradley, Justice [Jill] Karofsky have all endorsed my campaign,” Protasiewicz said in her closing. “I would love and be honored to join them. It would be the four of us handling cases in a fair, impartial manner in which we get back to business, get back to common sense and back to our progressive Wisconsin rights.”
Primary vote counts
Though a non-partisan race, each of the four primary candidates for the WIsconsin Supreme Court have identified with values on the right and left. On Feb. 23, Protasiewicz was on the ballot with one other progressive candidate, Everett D. Mitchell. They were challenged by conservatives Daniel Kelly and Jennifer R. Dorow.
According to the New York Times, Protasiewicz received 46.5% of the vote in Wisconsin, followed by Kelly’s 24%, Dorow’s 21.8% and Mitchell’s 7.5%.
Here is how Protasiewicz and Kelly, the prevailing candidates, performed in various St. Croix municipalities:
City of Hudson
Protasiewicz – 1,056
Kelly – 539
Dorow – 239
Mitchell – 185
City of New Richmond
Protasiewicz – 430
Kelly – 275
Dorow – 108
Mitchell – 74
City of River Falls
Protasiewicz – 293
Kelly – 138
Dorow – 69
Mitchell – 38
Hammond
Kelly – 172
Protasiewicz – 163
Dorow – 61
Mitchell – 29
Town of Hudson
Protasiewicz – 520
Kelly – 464
Dorow – 146
Mitchell – 78
Town of St. Joseph
Protasiewicz – 284
Kelly – 196
Dorow – 90
Mitchell – 35
Village of North Hudson
Protasiewicz – 262
Kelly – 165
Dorow – 86
Mitchell – 40
Town of Troy
Protasiewicz – 337
Kelly – 262
Dorow – 77
Mitchell – 45
Town of Warren
Protasiewicz – 77
Kelly – 74
Dorow – 14
Mitchell – 12
Village of Roberts
Kelly – 94
Protasiewicz – 91
Dorow – 29
Mitchell – 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.