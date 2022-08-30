A woman is being held on charges of intentional homicide after New Richmond police responded to a call and found a man dead on the floor Saturday just after 6 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old man on the floor with what appeared to be multiple wounds.
Despite lifesaving efforts the subject was pronounced dead by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner at the scene.
The man was identified as 48-year-old Shaun Brian Lewis.
Lewis was found by officers of the New Richmond Police Dept. in the 600 block of North 2nd Street with what appeared to be multiple puncture wounds.
A 53-year-old suspect identified as Marian Kathryn Smith was taken into custody and is being held at the St. Croix County jail.
The investigation is ongoing though no additional suspects are being sought at this time.
On Monday, Aug. 29, Smith was charged in St. Croix County Circuit Court with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer.
Cash bond was set at $500,000.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, at 2:30 p.m.
This investigation is ongoing. Officers and investigators from New Richmond Police Department, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, Hudson Police Department and River Falls Police Department responded.
