An armed robbery occurred on Saturday, Jan. 8, around 5:20 p.m., in the Target parking lot.
A female placed her purchased items in her vehicle and got in the driver's seat.
Her door was opened by an unknown black male who held a gun to her temple and told her he would shoot her if she screamed. The male took her purse and got into a black SUV with Minnesota dealer plates and headed westbound on Coulee Road.
The Hudson Police Department posted an alert on Facebook on Jan. 9, 4:20 p.m. The post has more than 450 comments. Various comments sympathized with the victim while others called for self-defense classes, quicker public updates from the police department and better lighting in the Target parking lot.
Many posts included suggestions for how to stay safe in parking lots and dark public areas. Some of the suggestions included,
Lock doors immediately after you enter your vehicle
Be aware of your surroundings at all times
Take self-defense classes
Place valuable items, such as credit cards and driver license, in pockets. Keep only items of little value in a purse.
The suspect is 30-40 years old, no facial hair and has a short haircut. The gun was mostly black some silver.
This is an ongoing investigation.
