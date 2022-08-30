A mature male loon in the care of the Raptor Education Group in Antigo, Wisconsin, is beating the odds and making a steady recovery from lead poisoning.
The lucky loon’s story began in late July with his timely rescue by Charlotte Menson, assistant manager at Homestead Parklands on Perch Lake in St. Croix County.
Menson investigated a report of lethargic loon hugging the shoreline, sleeping and peering underwater for hours then swimming slowly in the middle of the lake, unusual behavior for a loon.
After consulting with Raptor Education Group team members, Menson returned to Perch Lake where she again located the loon and was able to get close enough to photograph and video the loon’s behavior.
Upon seeing the photos and video, the raptor team confirmed the behavior was indicative of lead poisoning.
With assistance from Loon Rescue out of Tomahawk, Wisconsin, Menson was able to net the sick loon and transport it to the Raptor Education Group in Antigo, more than three hours away.
Without intervention, recovery from lead poisoning as advanced as it was in the case of this loon is rare. Lead poisoning shuts down the digestive system, the liver and kidneys making it impossible for the loon to eat and survive.
According to Raptor Education Group representative Marge Gibson, the loon was in rough shape when it arrived in Antigo.
“Lead poisoning is very challenging and he was extremely sick when he was finally admitted to REGI. He weighed only 5.5 pounds. Males in the Midwest should weigh about 12 pounds, so he was close to starvation,” Gibson said.
An X-ray of the loon showed a large lead sinker lodged in its trachea. Blood analysis indicated lead levels too high to read. The loon was in critical condition.
On Aug. 2, Dr. Sarah Lautzenhiser performed lavage surgery at the Antigo Veterinary Clinic and was able to successfully retrieve the lead object from the loon’s ventriculus.
Although the lead sinker had been removed the battle to combat the lead poisoning that had infiltrated the loon’s blood and bones was just beginning.
The loon was started on Ca EDTA twice a day to remove the lead toxicity from his system. Calcium ethylenediamine tetraacetic acid injected intravenously into the bloodstream traps lead forming a compound that can be eliminated in the urine.
Gibson reported that as of Aug. 16, the loon is undergoing his fifth round of treatment. He is energetic, diving in the bathtub and eating minnows.
Although his complete recovery is not yet assured, the Raptor Education Group staff is optimistic he will begin to regain his strength as he puts weight back on.
“We are unable to say when the release can occur. We are still hopeful that he can go home. He is still under treatment and will have additional blood work to test his lead levels. We hope to get him home in time to fly south with his family,” Gibson said.
Preventable tragedy
Loons can live as long as 30 years but do not begin breeding until their sixth or seventh year. Generally a pair mates for life and produces on average a single chick every two years.
In all likelihood, the Perch Lake loon survived all the challenges of youth including living his first four years in the Gulf of Mexico before returning to Wisconsin as a breeding adult only to fall victim to lead poisoning.
Loons typically contract lead poisoning by ingesting lead weights on the lake bottom mistaken for the small stones they ingest to help with their digestion or by eating fish who have ingested or attached lead weights or jigs.
Once the lead object comes in contact with the bird's digestive system, it degrades quickly causing the lead to enter the bird's blood stream.
Lead poisoning is a complicated toxin and affects all of the body organs including the brain making it very difficult to treat.
Unfortunately, lead in the form of hunting shot and abandoned fishing tackle has accumulated in the layers of sediment at the bottom of our streams, lakes and ponds for decades. And despite widespread educational campaigns and legislation mandating the use of non-toxic ammunition and fishing tackle on federal lands, state and local level legislation remains broadly inconsistent leaving it primarily up to individual hunters and anglers to decide whether or not to use an alternative to lead shot or tackle.
The cost to treat this loon approached $1,000, and he was lucky to be found and treated in time.
A typical single tungsten fishing jig sells for roughly $3.99. A comparable lead jig sells for $1.
A package of 72 nontoxic split-shot weights sells for roughly $6.99. A comparable package of 60 lead split-shot weights costs roughly $1.99.
“Please stop using lead in your sporting activities, both in fishing or hunting,” Gibson said. “Pass the message on to your friends, relatives and companions. The cost of lead alternative sinkers and ammunition is a little more, but It is a matter of a few dollars for the user or a thousand dollars or more absorbed by non-profit wildlife centers that treat patients suffering the effects of lead poisoning.”
